Cipla Q1 results: Consolidated revenues for the Mumbai-based company stood at ₹5,375 crore, down 2% compared to ₹5,504 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year
Cipla Ltd, one of India's top pharmaceutical companies, on Friday reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹686.40 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, a decline of 3.96% from ₹714.72 crore reported in the year-ago period.
Consolidated revenues for the Mumbai-based company stood at ₹5,375 crore, down 2% compared to ₹5,504 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.