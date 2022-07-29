Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Cipla Q1 results: Profit declines 4% YoY to 686 crore, revenue dips 2%

Cipla Q1 results: Profit declines 4% YoY to 686 crore, revenue dips 2%

Mumbai-based pharma giant Cipla released its June quarter earnings on 29 July.
1 min read . 04:43 PM ISTMeghna Sen

  • Cipla Q1 results: Consolidated revenues for the Mumbai-based company stood at 5,375 crore, down 2% compared to 5,504 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Cipla Ltd, one of India's top pharmaceutical companies, on Friday reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of 686.40 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, a decline of 3.96% from 714.72 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenues for the Mumbai-based company stood at 5,375 crore, down 2% compared to 5,504 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Sales for the quarter fell 2.79% YoY to 5,317.87 as compared to 5,470.72 crore in the year-ago quarter.

There were no exceptional items for the quarter under review. This was against 57.50 crore in exceptional items in March and 124.6 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Other income for the quarter rose to 103.43 crore as compared to 64.02 crore in March and 64.93 crore in the same quarter last year.

Cipla stock jumped by 11.55 or 1.19% today to close at 979.00 at the National Stock Exchange.

