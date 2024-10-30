Cipla Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 15.18% YoY

Cipla Q2 Results Live : Cipla declared their Q2 results on 29 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 5.58% year-over-year. The profit surged by 15.18% compared to the same quarter last year, reflecting the company's strong operational capabilities.
When compared to the previous quarter, Cipla's revenue demonstrated a growth of 5.33%, while profit experienced a notable increase of 10.61%. This consistent upward trend indicates a resilient business model amidst market challenges.
However, the company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses witnessed a slight rise of 1.14% quarter-on-quarter, along with a more substantial increase of 10.7% year-on-year, suggesting a need for closer scrutiny on cost management strategies.
Cipla's operating income also showed significant improvement, up by 9.85% quarter-on-quarter and 11.78% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹16.12, marking a 15.14% increase year-over-year, further underlining the company’s profitability.
Despite a recent downturn, with a -2.17% return in the last week, Cipla has demonstrated resilience with a 5.54% return over the past six months and an impressive 18.55% year-to-date return. This performance comes against the backdrop of a market capitalization of ₹119326.3 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1702.05 and a low of ₹1164.55.
Analyst sentiment remains varied as of 30 Oct, 2024, with 33 analysts covering the company: 3 have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 a Sell rating, 6 a Hold rating, 13 a Buy rating, and 5 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation indicates a Hold position, suggesting caution among investors at this time.
Cipla Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|7051.02
|6693.94
|+5.33%
|6678.15
|+5.58%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1207.88
|1194.23
|+1.14%
|1091.1
|+10.7%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|271.74
|246.68
|+10.16%
|290.04
|-6.31%
|Total Operating Expense
|5437.17
|5224.82
|+4.06%
|5234.44
|+3.87%
|Operating Income
|1613.85
|1469.12
|+9.85%
|1443.71
|+11.78%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1789.06
|1611.36
|+11.03%
|1594.23
|+12.22%
|Net Income
|1302.53
|1177.64
|+10.61%
|1130.91
|+15.18%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.12
|14.57
|+10.64%
|14
|+15.14%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess