Cipla Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 15.18% YoY

Livemint
Published30 Oct 2024, 10:55 AM IST
Cipla Q2 Results Live

Cipla Q2 Results Live : Cipla declared their Q2 results on 29 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 5.58% year-over-year. The profit surged by 15.18% compared to the same quarter last year, reflecting the company's strong operational capabilities.

When compared to the previous quarter, Cipla's revenue demonstrated a growth of 5.33%, while profit experienced a notable increase of 10.61%. This consistent upward trend indicates a resilient business model amidst market challenges.

However, the company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses witnessed a slight rise of 1.14% quarter-on-quarter, along with a more substantial increase of 10.7% year-on-year, suggesting a need for closer scrutiny on cost management strategies.

Cipla's operating income also showed significant improvement, up by 9.85% quarter-on-quarter and 11.78% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stands at 16.12, marking a 15.14% increase year-over-year, further underlining the company’s profitability.

Despite a recent downturn, with a -2.17% return in the last week, Cipla has demonstrated resilience with a 5.54% return over the past six months and an impressive 18.55% year-to-date return. This performance comes against the backdrop of a market capitalization of 119326.3 Cr, with a 52-week high of 1702.05 and a low of 1164.55.

Analyst sentiment remains varied as of 30 Oct, 2024, with 33 analysts covering the company: 3 have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 a Sell rating, 6 a Hold rating, 13 a Buy rating, and 5 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation indicates a Hold position, suggesting caution among investors at this time.

Cipla Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7051.026693.94+5.33%6678.15+5.58%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1207.881194.23+1.14%1091.1+10.7%
Depreciation/ Amortization271.74246.68+10.16%290.04-6.31%
Total Operating Expense5437.175224.82+4.06%5234.44+3.87%
Operating Income1613.851469.12+9.85%1443.71+11.78%
Net Income Before Taxes1789.061611.36+11.03%1594.23+12.22%
Net Income1302.531177.64+10.61%1130.91+15.18%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.1214.57+10.64%14+15.14%
FAQs
₹1302.53Cr
₹7051.02Cr
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 10:55 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsCipla Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 15.18% YoY

