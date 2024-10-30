Cipla Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 15.18% YoY

Cipla Q2 Results Live : Cipla declared their Q2 results on 29 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 5.58% year-over-year. The profit surged by 15.18% compared to the same quarter last year, reflecting the company's strong operational capabilities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When compared to the previous quarter, Cipla's revenue demonstrated a growth of 5.33%, while profit experienced a notable increase of 10.61%. This consistent upward trend indicates a resilient business model amidst market challenges.

However, the company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses witnessed a slight rise of 1.14% quarter-on-quarter, along with a more substantial increase of 10.7% year-on-year, suggesting a need for closer scrutiny on cost management strategies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cipla's operating income also showed significant improvement, up by 9.85% quarter-on-quarter and 11.78% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹16.12, marking a 15.14% increase year-over-year, further underlining the company’s profitability.

Despite a recent downturn, with a -2.17% return in the last week, Cipla has demonstrated resilience with a 5.54% return over the past six months and an impressive 18.55% year-to-date return. This performance comes against the backdrop of a market capitalization of ₹119326.3 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1702.05 and a low of ₹1164.55.

Analyst sentiment remains varied as of 30 Oct, 2024, with 33 analysts covering the company: 3 have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 a Sell rating, 6 a Hold rating, 13 a Buy rating, and 5 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation indicates a Hold position, suggesting caution among investors at this time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cipla Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7051.02 6693.94 +5.33% 6678.15 +5.58% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1207.88 1194.23 +1.14% 1091.1 +10.7% Depreciation/ Amortization 271.74 246.68 +10.16% 290.04 -6.31% Total Operating Expense 5437.17 5224.82 +4.06% 5234.44 +3.87% Operating Income 1613.85 1469.12 +9.85% 1443.71 +11.78% Net Income Before Taxes 1789.06 1611.36 +11.03% 1594.23 +12.22% Net Income 1302.53 1177.64 +10.61% 1130.91 +15.18% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.12 14.57 +10.64% 14 +15.14%

