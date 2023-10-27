Cipla Q2FY24 results: Net profit rises nearly 45% YoY, total income surges 15%; shares jump
Q2 results today: In Q2FY24, Cipla reported a total income of ₹6,854.47 crore, up 15% from ₹5,951.49 crore in Q2FY23.
Q2 results today: Pharma major Cipla declared its second-quarter (Q2FY24) results on Friday with the net profit at ₹1,155.37 crore, up 43 percent compared to ₹797.41 crore reported in the September quarter (Q2FY23) of last year. In the June quarter, the company had reported a net profit of ₹998.07 crore.