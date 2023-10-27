Q2 results today: Pharma major Cipla declared its second-quarter (Q2FY24) results on Friday with the net profit at ₹1,155.37 crore, up 43 percent compared to ₹797.41 crore reported in the September quarter (Q2FY23) of last year. In the June quarter, the company had reported a net profit of ₹998.07 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For H1FY24, the company's net profit stood at ₹2,153.44 crore compared to ₹1,503.55 crore in H1FY23.

During the July to September 2023 quarter, Cipla's total income stood at ₹6,854.47 crore, up 15 percent from ₹5,951.49 crore in Q2FY23. The company's total income in Q1FY24 was at ₹6,465.18 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the first six months of the year, the company has reported a total income of ₹13,319.65 crore, over 16.53 percent higher against its total income of ₹11,430.11 crore in H1FY23.

The company's total revenue from operations during the September 2023 quarter came in at ₹6,678.15 crore, compared to ₹6,328.89 crore in the previous quarter and ₹5,828.54 crore in the corresponding period in FY23. In the first six months of the current fiscal, the company's total revenue stood at ₹13,007.04 crore, up from ₹11,203.73 crore in H1FY23.

Cipla shares have been in uptrend since morning deals. However, after the announcement of Q2 results, the share price witnessed some more buying interest. The stock is currently trading at ₹1,175 apiece on the NSE, nearly 2 percent higher from its Thursday's close of ₹1,150.85 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

