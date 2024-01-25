Cipla Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 31.83% YoY

Cipla, a leading pharmaceutical company, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The company's revenue has increased by 13.66% and its profit has risen by 31.83% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, compared to the previous quarter, Cipla has experienced a decline of 1.11% in revenue and a decrease of 6.63% in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses have shown a decline of 2.11% q-o-q but have increased by 12.59% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Similarly, the operating income has decreased by 8.62% q-o-q but has increased by 16.19% YoY.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 is ₹14.82, which reflects a significant increase of 49.38% YoY.

According to the data as of 25 Jan, 2024, out of the 33 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 14 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 10 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

Cipla Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 6603.81 6678.15 -1.11% 5810.09 +13.66% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1068.13 1091.1 -2.11% 948.69 +12.59% Depreciation/ Amortization 233.43 290.04 -19.52% 272.11 -14.21% Total Operating Expense 5284.53 5234.44 +0.96% 4674.65 +13.05% Operating Income 1319.28 1443.71 -8.62% 1135.44 +16.19% Net Income Before Taxes 1473.81 1594.23 -7.55% 1218.06 +21% Net Income 1055.9 1130.91 -6.63% 800.96 +31.83% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.82 14 +5.85% 9.92 +49.38%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1055.9Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹6603.81Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!