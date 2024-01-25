Cipla Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 31.83% YoY

Cipla, a leading pharmaceutical company, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The company's revenue has increased by 13.66% and its profit has risen by 31.83% YoY.
However, compared to the previous quarter, Cipla has experienced a decline of 1.11% in revenue and a decrease of 6.63% in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses have shown a decline of 2.11% q-o-q but have increased by 12.59% YoY.
Similarly, the operating income has decreased by 8.62% q-o-q but has increased by 16.19% YoY.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 is ₹14.82, which reflects a significant increase of 49.38% YoY.
According to the data as of 25 Jan, 2024, out of the 33 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 14 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 10 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.
Cipla Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|6603.81
|6678.15
|-1.11%
|5810.09
|+13.66%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1068.13
|1091.1
|-2.11%
|948.69
|+12.59%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|233.43
|290.04
|-19.52%
|272.11
|-14.21%
|Total Operating Expense
|5284.53
|5234.44
|+0.96%
|4674.65
|+13.05%
|Operating Income
|1319.28
|1443.71
|-8.62%
|1135.44
|+16.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1473.81
|1594.23
|-7.55%
|1218.06
|+21%
|Net Income
|1055.9
|1130.91
|-6.63%
|800.96
|+31.83%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.82
|14
|+5.85%
|9.92
|+49.38%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1055.9Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹6603.81Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!