Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Cipla Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 31.83% YoY

Livemint

Cipla Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 13.66% YoY & Profit Increased by 31.83% YoY

Cipla Q3 FY24 Results Live

Cipla, a leading pharmaceutical company, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The company's revenue has increased by 13.66% and its profit has risen by 31.83% YoY.

However, compared to the previous quarter, Cipla has experienced a decline of 1.11% in revenue and a decrease of 6.63% in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses have shown a decline of 2.11% q-o-q but have increased by 12.59% YoY.

Similarly, the operating income has decreased by 8.62% q-o-q but has increased by 16.19% YoY.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 is 14.82, which reflects a significant increase of 49.38% YoY.

According to the data as of 25 Jan, 2024, out of the 33 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 14 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 10 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

Cipla Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6603.816678.15-1.11%5810.09+13.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1068.131091.1-2.11%948.69+12.59%
Depreciation/ Amortization233.43290.04-19.52%272.11-14.21%
Total Operating Expense5284.535234.44+0.96%4674.65+13.05%
Operating Income1319.281443.71-8.62%1135.44+16.19%
Net Income Before Taxes1473.811594.23-7.55%1218.06+21%
Net Income1055.91130.91-6.63%800.96+31.83%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.8214+5.85%9.92+49.38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1055.9Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹6603.81Cr

