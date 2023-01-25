Cipla Q3 Results: Net profit rises by 10% to ₹801 cr, revenue up 5.2%1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 02:22 PM IST
The revenue from operations rose by 5.2 per cent to ₹5,730.08 as against ₹5,442.86 in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
Cipla Ltd on Wednesday reported 9.93 per cent rise in net profit to ₹800.96 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. This is against a net profit of ₹728.60 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
MINT PREMIUM See All
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×