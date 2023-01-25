Home / Companies / Company Results /  Cipla Q3 Results: Net profit rises by 10% to 801 cr, revenue up 5.2%
Cipla Ltd on Wednesday reported 9.93 per cent rise in net profit to 800.96 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. This is against a net profit of 728.60 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The revenue from operations rose by 5.2 per cent to 5,730.08 as against 5,442.86 in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

