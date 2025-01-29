Cipla Q3 Results 2025:Cipla declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company reported a topline increase of 7.1% year-over-year, with profit soaring by 48.74% year-over-year, reaching ₹1570.51 crore against a revenue of ₹7072.97 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Cipla's revenue grew by 0.31%, while profit saw a more impressive increase of 20.57%. Additionally, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 0.85% quarter-on-quarter but an increase of 12.12% year-over-year.
The operating income showed positive trends as well, rising by 5.9% quarter-on-quarter and experiencing a substantial increase of 29.55% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹19.43, marking a 31.11% increase year-over-year.
Cipla has delivered a return of -0.52% over the past week, with losses of -7.08% over the last six months and -7.09% year-to-date.
As of now, Cipla boasts a market capitalization of ₹114729.7 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1702.05 and a low of ₹1312.
According to the latest analysis on 29 Jan, 2025, among 33 analysts covering the company, 1 has given a Strong Sell rating, 5 have rated it as Sell, 8 have a Hold rating, 13 analysts recommend Buy, and 6 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to Buy.
Cipla Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|7072.97
|7051.02
|+0.31%
|6603.81
|+7.1%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1197.62
|1207.88
|-0.85%
|1068.13
|+12.12%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|279.8
|271.74
|+2.97%
|233.43
|+19.86%
|Total Operating Expense
|5363.85
|5437.17
|-1.35%
|5284.53
|+1.5%
|Operating Income
|1709.12
|1613.85
|+5.9%
|1319.28
|+29.55%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1916.09
|1789.06
|+7.1%
|1473.81
|+30.01%
|Net Income
|1570.51
|1302.53
|+20.57%
|1055.9
|+48.74%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|19.43
|16.12
|+20.53%
|14.82
|+31.11%
