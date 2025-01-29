Cipla Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 48.74% YOY, profit at ₹1570.51 crore and revenue at ₹7072.97 crore

Published29 Jan 2025, 11:32 AM IST
Cipla Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025

Cipla Q3 Results 2025:Cipla declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company reported a topline increase of 7.1% year-over-year, with profit soaring by 48.74% year-over-year, reaching 1570.51 crore against a revenue of 7072.97 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Cipla's revenue grew by 0.31%, while profit saw a more impressive increase of 20.57%. Additionally, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 0.85% quarter-on-quarter but an increase of 12.12% year-over-year.

Cipla Q3 Results

The operating income showed positive trends as well, rising by 5.9% quarter-on-quarter and experiencing a substantial increase of 29.55% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stands at 19.43, marking a 31.11% increase year-over-year.

Cipla has delivered a return of -0.52% over the past week, with losses of -7.08% over the last six months and -7.09% year-to-date.

As of now, Cipla boasts a market capitalization of 114729.7 crore, with a 52-week high of 1702.05 and a low of 1312.

According to the latest analysis on 29 Jan, 2025, among 33 analysts covering the company, 1 has given a Strong Sell rating, 5 have rated it as Sell, 8 have a Hold rating, 13 analysts recommend Buy, and 6 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to Buy.

Cipla Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7072.977051.02+0.31%6603.81+7.1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1197.621207.88-0.85%1068.13+12.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization279.8271.74+2.97%233.43+19.86%
Total Operating Expense5363.855437.17-1.35%5284.53+1.5%
Operating Income1709.121613.85+5.9%1319.28+29.55%
Net Income Before Taxes1916.091789.06+7.1%1473.81+30.01%
Net Income1570.511302.53+20.57%1055.9+48.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS19.4316.12+20.53%14.82+31.11%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹1570.51Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹7072.97Cr

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 11:32 AM IST
