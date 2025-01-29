Cipla Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 48.74% YOY, profit at ₹1570.51 crore and revenue at ₹7072.97 crore

Cipla Q3 Results 2025:Cipla declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company reported a topline increase of 7.1% year-over-year, with profit soaring by 48.74% year-over-year, reaching ₹1570.51 crore against a revenue of ₹7072.97 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Cipla's revenue grew by 0.31%, while profit saw a more impressive increase of 20.57%. Additionally, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 0.85% quarter-on-quarter but an increase of 12.12% year-over-year.

The operating income showed positive trends as well, rising by 5.9% quarter-on-quarter and experiencing a substantial increase of 29.55% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹19.43, marking a 31.11% increase year-over-year.

Cipla has delivered a return of -0.52% over the past week, with losses of -7.08% over the last six months and -7.09% year-to-date.

As of now, Cipla boasts a market capitalization of ₹114729.7 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1702.05 and a low of ₹1312.

According to the latest analysis on 29 Jan, 2025, among 33 analysts covering the company, 1 has given a Strong Sell rating, 5 have rated it as Sell, 8 have a Hold rating, 13 analysts recommend Buy, and 6 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to Buy.

Cipla Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7072.97 7051.02 +0.31% 6603.81 +7.1% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1197.62 1207.88 -0.85% 1068.13 +12.12% Depreciation/ Amortization 279.8 271.74 +2.97% 233.43 +19.86% Total Operating Expense 5363.85 5437.17 -1.35% 5284.53 +1.5% Operating Income 1709.12 1613.85 +5.9% 1319.28 +29.55% Net Income Before Taxes 1916.09 1789.06 +7.1% 1473.81 +30.01% Net Income 1570.51 1302.53 +20.57% 1055.9 +48.74% Diluted Normalized EPS 19.43 16.12 +20.53% 14.82 +31.11%

