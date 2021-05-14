Cipla Q4 profit up 73% at 412 crore

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : Drug major Cipla on Friday posted 73 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹412 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021 on the back of robust sales across markets.

Total revenue from operations rose to ₹4,606 crore as compared with ₹4,376 crore in the same period of 2019-20, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

For the entire 2020-21 fiscal year, the drug maker reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,389 crore as against ₹1,500 crore in the previous year.

Total revenue from operations for the last fiscal year rose to ₹19,160 crore as against ₹17,132 crore in 2019-20.

The company's board recommended a final dividend of ₹5 per share (face value Rs 2 each) for 2020-21.

Cipla shares on Friday ended flat at ₹904.10 apiece on the BSE.