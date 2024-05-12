Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Cipla Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 78.64% YOY

Cipla Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 78.64% YOY

Livemint

Cipla Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7.39% YoY & profit increased by 78.64% YoY

Cipla Q4 Results Live

Cipla Q4 Results Live : Cipla declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 7.39% and the profit increasing by 78.64% YoY.

However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.67% and the profit decreased by 11.07%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.51% q-o-q and increased by 12.37% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 22.12% q-o-q but increased by 59.28% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 is 11.62, showing a 43.52% increase Y-o-Y.

Cipla had a -4.31% return in the last week, 9.74% return in the last 6 months, and 9.03% YTD return.

The company currently has a market cap of 109708.8 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1519 & 896.85 respectively.

As of 12 May, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 14 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Cipla Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6163.246603.81-6.67%5739.3+7.39%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1084.231068.13+1.51%964.84+12.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization288.34233.43+23.52%346.22-16.72%
Total Operating Expense5135.725284.53-2.82%5094.2+0.82%
Operating Income1027.521319.28-22.12%645.1+59.28%
Net Income Before Taxes1259.261473.81-14.56%745.37+68.94%
Net Income939.041055.9-11.07%525.65+78.64%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.6214.82-21.58%8.1+43.52%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹939.04Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹6163.24Cr

