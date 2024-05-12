Cipla Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 78.64% YOY

Cipla Q4 Results Live : Cipla declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 7.39% and the profit increasing by 78.64% YoY.
However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.67% and the profit decreased by 11.07%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.51% q-o-q and increased by 12.37% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 22.12% q-o-q but increased by 59.28% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q4 is ₹11.62, showing a 43.52% increase Y-o-Y.
Cipla had a -4.31% return in the last week, 9.74% return in the last 6 months, and 9.03% YTD return.
The company currently has a market cap of ₹109708.8 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1519 & ₹896.85 respectively.
As of 12 May, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 14 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 12 May, 2024, was to Buy.
Cipla Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|6163.24
|6603.81
|-6.67%
|5739.3
|+7.39%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1084.23
|1068.13
|+1.51%
|964.84
|+12.37%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|288.34
|233.43
|+23.52%
|346.22
|-16.72%
|Total Operating Expense
|5135.72
|5284.53
|-2.82%
|5094.2
|+0.82%
|Operating Income
|1027.52
|1319.28
|-22.12%
|645.1
|+59.28%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1259.26
|1473.81
|-14.56%
|745.37
|+68.94%
|Net Income
|939.04
|1055.9
|-11.07%
|525.65
|+78.64%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.62
|14.82
|-21.58%
|8.1
|+43.52%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹939.04Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹6163.24Cr
