Cipla Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 78.64% YOY

Cipla Q4 Results Live : Cipla declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 7.39% and the profit increasing by 78.64% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.67% and the profit decreased by 11.07%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.51% q-o-q and increased by 12.37% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 22.12% q-o-q but increased by 59.28% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 is ₹11.62, showing a 43.52% increase Y-o-Y.

Cipla had a -4.31% return in the last week, 9.74% return in the last 6 months, and 9.03% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company currently has a market cap of ₹109708.8 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1519 & ₹896.85 respectively.

As of 12 May, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 14 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 May, 2024, was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cipla Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 6163.24 6603.81 -6.67% 5739.3 +7.39% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1084.23 1068.13 +1.51% 964.84 +12.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 288.34 233.43 +23.52% 346.22 -16.72% Total Operating Expense 5135.72 5284.53 -2.82% 5094.2 +0.82% Operating Income 1027.52 1319.28 -22.12% 645.1 +59.28% Net Income Before Taxes 1259.26 1473.81 -14.56% 745.37 +68.94% Net Income 939.04 1055.9 -11.07% 525.65 +78.64% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.62 14.82 -21.58% 8.1 +43.52%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹939.04Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹6163.24Cr

