Citizen Infoline Ord Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 523.08% YoY

Citizen Infoline�Ord Q1 Results Live : Citizen Infoline Ord declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant shift in their financial performance. The company's topline decreased by 21.96% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit surged by an impressive 523.08% YoY.
Comparatively, from the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 38.35%, yet the profit showcased a remarkable increase of 164.29%. This stark contrast indicates a strategic shift in the company's operational efficiency and cost management.
One of the notable highlights was the substantial decrease in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which declined by 57.72% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 29.35% YoY. This reduction in expenses has evidently played a crucial role in boosting the profitability.
The operating income also saw a positive trend, increasing by 24.64% q-o-q and growing by 14% YoY. This growth in operating income signifies improved operational performance and strategic initiatives yielding positive outcomes.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.02, marking an extraordinary increase of 729.88% YoY. This significant rise in EPS reflects the company's strong financial health and its ability to deliver value to its shareholders.
Citizen Infoline�Ord Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.79
|1.28
|-38.35%
|1.01
|-21.96%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.04
|0.09
|-57.72%
|0.05
|-29.35%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.87
|1.38
|-37.32%
|1.1
|-21.3%
|Operating Income
|-0.08
|-0.1
|+24.64%
|-0.09
|+14%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.01
|-0.01
|+164.29%
|0
|+523.08%
|Net Income
|0.01
|-0.01
|+164.29%
|0
|+523.08%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.02
|-0.02
|+185.65%
|0
|+729.88%
