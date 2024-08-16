Citizen Infoline Ord Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 523.08% YoY

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Citizen Infoline�Ord Q1 Results Live : Citizen Infoline Ord declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant shift in their financial performance. The company's topline decreased by 21.96% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit surged by an impressive 523.08% YoY.

Comparatively, from the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 38.35%, yet the profit showcased a remarkable increase of 164.29%. This stark contrast indicates a strategic shift in the company's operational efficiency and cost management.

One of the notable highlights was the substantial decrease in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which declined by 57.72% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 29.35% YoY. This reduction in expenses has evidently played a crucial role in boosting the profitability.

The operating income also saw a positive trend, increasing by 24.64% q-o-q and growing by 14% YoY. This growth in operating income signifies improved operational performance and strategic initiatives yielding positive outcomes.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.02, marking an extraordinary increase of 729.88% YoY. This significant rise in EPS reflects the company's strong financial health and its ability to deliver value to its shareholders.

Citizen Infoline�Ord Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.791.28-38.35%1.01-21.96%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.040.09-57.72%0.05-29.35%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense0.871.38-37.32%1.1-21.3%
Operating Income-0.08-0.1+24.64%-0.09+14%
Net Income Before Taxes0.01-0.01+164.29%0+523.08%
Net Income0.01-0.01+164.29%0+523.08%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.02-0.02+185.65%0+729.88%
FAQs
₹0.01Cr
₹0.79Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:08 AM IST
