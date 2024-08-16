Citizen Infoline Ord Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 523.08% YoY

Citizen Infoline�Ord Q1 Results Live : Citizen Infoline Ord declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant shift in their financial performance. The company's topline decreased by 21.96% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit surged by an impressive 523.08% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Comparatively, from the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 38.35%, yet the profit showcased a remarkable increase of 164.29%. This stark contrast indicates a strategic shift in the company's operational efficiency and cost management.

One of the notable highlights was the substantial decrease in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which declined by 57.72% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 29.35% YoY. This reduction in expenses has evidently played a crucial role in boosting the profitability.

The operating income also saw a positive trend, increasing by 24.64% q-o-q and growing by 14% YoY. This growth in operating income signifies improved operational performance and strategic initiatives yielding positive outcomes.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.02, marking an extraordinary increase of 729.88% YoY. This significant rise in EPS reflects the company's strong financial health and its ability to deliver value to its shareholders.

Citizen Infoline�Ord Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.79 1.28 -38.35% 1.01 -21.96% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.04 0.09 -57.72% 0.05 -29.35% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.87 1.38 -37.32% 1.1 -21.3% Operating Income -0.08 -0.1 +24.64% -0.09 +14% Net Income Before Taxes 0.01 -0.01 +164.29% 0 +523.08% Net Income 0.01 -0.01 +164.29% 0 +523.08% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.02 -0.02 +185.65% 0 +729.88%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.01Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹0.79Cr

