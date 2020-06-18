City Union Bank Ltd on Thursday reported a loss of ₹95.29 for January-March due to higher provisioning.

The bank posted a net loss of ₹95.29 crore for the quarter ended March, from ₹175.11 crore in the year-ago period. Profit was lower than ₹175 crore estimated by a Bloomberg poll of nine analysts.

Provisions during the quarter rose around five times to ₹450.38 crore from ₹90.67 crore in the year-ago quarter. In October-December, the bank had set aside ₹81 crore in provisions.

Net interest income, or the difference between interest earned on loans and that paid on deposits, decreased 0.26% to ₹419.50 crore for the quarter ended 31 March against ₹420.60 crore for the same quarter last year.

Other income, which includes core fee income, rose 22.07% to ₹179.31 crore during the period under review over ₹146.89 crore for the corresponding quarter last year.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs), as a percentage of total advances, were at 4.09% in the March quarter compared with 3.50% in the December quarter and 2.95% in the year-ago quarter.

Net NPA stood at 2.29% against 1.95% during October-December and 1.81% in the year-ago quarter.

In April, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had given its approval for the re-appointment of N Kamakodi as MD & CEO of City Union Bank (CUB) for three years with effect from 1 May. Kamakodi has been associated with the Kumbakonam (Tamil Nadu)-headquartered CUB since 2003. He was elevated as MD and CEO in 2011.

Shares of City Union Bank Ltd closed at ₹136.95, up 3.05%, on the BSE, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 2.09% to close at 34208.05 points.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated