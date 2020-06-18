City Union Bank reports Q4 loss of 95 crore

City Union Bank reports Q4 loss of ₹95 crore1 min read . 06:50 PM IST
The bank posted a net loss of ₹95.29 crore for the quarter ended March, from ₹175.11 crore in the year-ago period
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The bank posted a net loss of ₹95.29 crore for the quarter ended March, from ₹175.11 crore in the year-ago period
City Union Bank Ltd on Thursday reported a loss of ₹95.29 for January-March due to higher provisioning.
City Union Bank Ltd on Thursday reported a loss of ₹95.29 for January-March due to higher provisioning.
The bank posted a net loss of ₹95.29 crore for the quarter ended March, from ₹175.11 crore in the year-ago period. Profit was lower than ₹175 crore estimated by a Bloomberg poll of nine analysts.
The bank posted a net loss of ₹95.29 crore for the quarter ended March, from ₹175.11 crore in the year-ago period. Profit was lower than ₹175 crore estimated by a Bloomberg poll of nine analysts.
Provisions during the quarter rose around five times to ₹450.38 crore from ₹90.67 crore in the year-ago quarter. In October-December, the bank had set aside ₹81 crore in provisions.
Net interest income, or the difference between interest earned on loans and that paid on deposits, decreased 0.26% to ₹419.50 crore for the quarter ended 31 March against ₹420.60 crore for the same quarter last year.
Other income, which includes core fee income, rose 22.07% to ₹179.31 crore during the period under review over ₹146.89 crore for the corresponding quarter last year.
Gross non-performing assets (NPAs), as a percentage of total advances, were at 4.09% in the March quarter compared with 3.50% in the December quarter and 2.95% in the year-ago quarter.
Net NPA stood at 2.29% against 1.95% during October-December and 1.81% in the year-ago quarter.
In April, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had given its approval for the re-appointment of N Kamakodi as MD & CEO of City Union Bank (CUB) for three years with effect from 1 May. Kamakodi has been associated with the Kumbakonam (Tamil Nadu)-headquartered CUB since 2003. He was elevated as MD and CEO in 2011.
Shares of City Union Bank Ltd closed at ₹136.95, up 3.05%, on the BSE, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 2.09% to close at 34208.05 points.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated