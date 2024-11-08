Clean Science & Technology Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 12.57% YoY

Clean Science & Technology Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 31.48% YoY & profit increased by 12.57% YoY.

Livemint
Published8 Nov 2024, 12:15 PM IST
Clean Science & Technology Q2 Results Live
Clean Science & Technology Q2 Results Live

Clean Science & Technology Q2 Results Live : Clean Science & Technology declared their Q2 results on 07 Nov, 2024, reporting a significant topline increase of 31.48% year-over-year, alongside a profit rise of 12.57%. However, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew modestly by 6.3%, while profit saw a notable decline of 10.9%.

The financial report revealed that Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 9.54% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 19.76% year-over-year, indicating a rise in operational costs that could impact future profitability.

Despite the challenges, the operating income reported a decrease of 8.5% compared to the previous quarter but showed an increase of 13.3% year-over-year, suggesting a mixed performance in operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 5.53 for Q2, marking a 12.63% increase from the same period last year, a positive sign for investors amidst the fluctuating profit margins.

In terms of stock performance, Clean Science & Technology has delivered a -2.82% return in the last week, a robust 14.95% return over the past six months, but a disappointing -4.23% year-to-date return, raising concerns among investors.

As of now, the company boasts a market capitalization of 15,763.55 crore, with a 52-week high of 1,690 and a low of 1,243, reflecting the volatility in its stock price over the past year.

Analyst sentiment is varied, with out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 has issued a Strong Sell rating, 4 have given Hold ratings, 3 have recommended Buy, and another 3 have suggested Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation as of 08 Nov, 2024, leans towards a Buy.

Clean Science & Technology Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue238.13224.01+6.3%181.12+31.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total14.2212.98+9.54%11.87+19.76%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.515.78+10.91%11.13+57.29%
Total Operating Expense165.95145.13+14.35%117.41+41.35%
Operating Income72.1878.88-8.5%63.7+13.3%
Net Income Before Taxes83.288.7-6.2%69.46+19.79%
Net Income58.7565.93-10.9%52.19+12.57%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.536.2-10.81%4.91+12.63%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹58.75Cr
₹238.13Cr
First Published:8 Nov 2024, 12:15 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsClean Science & Technology Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 12.57% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.90
    12:15 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -1 (-0.66%)

    Tata Motors share price

    806.20
    12:15 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -13.6 (-1.66%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    725.60
    12:15 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    42 (6.14%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    140.70
    12:15 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.5 (-2.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Page Industries share price

    47,499.70
    11:54 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    2394.2 (5.31%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    239.50
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    0.95 (0.4%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,421.25
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-0.05%)

    City Union Bank share price

    179.30
    11:54 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -1.55 (-0.86%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,204.35
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -86.6 (-6.71%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,285.80
    11:48 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -89.1 (-6.48%)

    Petronet LNG share price

    328.25
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -18.25 (-5.27%)

    EPL share price

    259.65
    11:54 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -13.85 (-5.06%)
    More from Top Losers

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    1,005.35
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.15 (7.62%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.50
    11:54 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.05 (6.92%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    723.15
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    39.55 (5.79%)

    Sterlite Technologies share price

    128.75
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.65 (5.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,485.00910.00
      Chennai
      79,491.00910.00
      Delhi
      79,643.00910.00
      Kolkata
      79,495.00910.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.