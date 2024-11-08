Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Clean Science & Technology Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 12.57% YoY

Clean Science & Technology Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 12.57% YoY

Livemint

Clean Science & Technology Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 31.48% YoY & profit increased by 12.57% YoY.

Clean Science & Technology Q2 Results Live

Clean Science & Technology Q2 Results Live : Clean Science & Technology declared their Q2 results on 07 Nov, 2024, reporting a significant topline increase of 31.48% year-over-year, alongside a profit rise of 12.57%. However, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew modestly by 6.3%, while profit saw a notable decline of 10.9%.

The financial report revealed that Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 9.54% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 19.76% year-over-year, indicating a rise in operational costs that could impact future profitability.

Despite the challenges, the operating income reported a decrease of 8.5% compared to the previous quarter but showed an increase of 13.3% year-over-year, suggesting a mixed performance in operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 5.53 for Q2, marking a 12.63% increase from the same period last year, a positive sign for investors amidst the fluctuating profit margins.

In terms of stock performance, Clean Science & Technology has delivered a -2.82% return in the last week, a robust 14.95% return over the past six months, but a disappointing -4.23% year-to-date return, raising concerns among investors.

As of now, the company boasts a market capitalization of 15,763.55 crore, with a 52-week high of 1,690 and a low of 1,243, reflecting the volatility in its stock price over the past year.

Analyst sentiment is varied, with out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 has issued a Strong Sell rating, 4 have given Hold ratings, 3 have recommended Buy, and another 3 have suggested Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation as of 08 Nov, 2024, leans towards a Buy.

Clean Science & Technology Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue238.13224.01+6.3%181.12+31.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total14.2212.98+9.54%11.87+19.76%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.515.78+10.91%11.13+57.29%
Total Operating Expense165.95145.13+14.35%117.41+41.35%
Operating Income72.1878.88-8.5%63.7+13.3%
Net Income Before Taxes83.288.7-6.2%69.46+19.79%
Net Income58.7565.93-10.9%52.19+12.57%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.536.2-10.81%4.91+12.63%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹58.75Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹238.13Cr

