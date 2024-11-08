Clean Science & Technology Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 12.57% YoY

Clean Science & Technology Q2 Results Live : Clean Science & Technology declared their Q2 results on 07 Nov, 2024, reporting a significant topline increase of 31.48% year-over-year, alongside a profit rise of 12.57%. However, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew modestly by 6.3%, while profit saw a notable decline of 10.9%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The financial report revealed that Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 9.54% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 19.76% year-over-year, indicating a rise in operational costs that could impact future profitability.

Despite the challenges, the operating income reported a decrease of 8.5% compared to the previous quarter but showed an increase of 13.3% year-over-year, suggesting a mixed performance in operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹5.53 for Q2, marking a 12.63% increase from the same period last year, a positive sign for investors amidst the fluctuating profit margins.

In terms of stock performance, Clean Science & Technology has delivered a -2.82% return in the last week, a robust 14.95% return over the past six months, but a disappointing -4.23% year-to-date return, raising concerns among investors.

As of now, the company boasts a market capitalization of ₹15,763.55 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,690 and a low of ₹1,243, reflecting the volatility in its stock price over the past year.

Analyst sentiment is varied, with out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 has issued a Strong Sell rating, 4 have given Hold ratings, 3 have recommended Buy, and another 3 have suggested Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation as of 08 Nov, 2024, leans towards a Buy.

Clean Science & Technology Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 238.13 224.01 +6.3% 181.12 +31.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 14.22 12.98 +9.54% 11.87 +19.76% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.5 15.78 +10.91% 11.13 +57.29% Total Operating Expense 165.95 145.13 +14.35% 117.41 +41.35% Operating Income 72.18 78.88 -8.5% 63.7 +13.3% Net Income Before Taxes 83.2 88.7 -6.2% 69.46 +19.79% Net Income 58.75 65.93 -10.9% 52.19 +12.57% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.53 6.2 -10.81% 4.91 +12.63%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹58.75Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹238.13Cr

