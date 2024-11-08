Clean Science & Technology Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 12.57% YoY

Clean Science & Technology Q2 Results Live : Clean Science & Technology declared their Q2 results on 07 Nov, 2024, reporting a significant topline increase of 31.48% year-over-year, alongside a profit rise of 12.57%. However, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew modestly by 6.3%, while profit saw a notable decline of 10.9%.
The financial report revealed that Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 9.54% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 19.76% year-over-year, indicating a rise in operational costs that could impact future profitability.
Despite the challenges, the operating income reported a decrease of 8.5% compared to the previous quarter but showed an increase of 13.3% year-over-year, suggesting a mixed performance in operational efficiency.
Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹5.53 for Q2, marking a 12.63% increase from the same period last year, a positive sign for investors amidst the fluctuating profit margins.
In terms of stock performance, Clean Science & Technology has delivered a -2.82% return in the last week, a robust 14.95% return over the past six months, but a disappointing -4.23% year-to-date return, raising concerns among investors.
As of now, the company boasts a market capitalization of ₹15,763.55 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,690 and a low of ₹1,243, reflecting the volatility in its stock price over the past year.
Analyst sentiment is varied, with out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 has issued a Strong Sell rating, 4 have given Hold ratings, 3 have recommended Buy, and another 3 have suggested Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation as of 08 Nov, 2024, leans towards a Buy.
Clean Science & Technology Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|238.13
|224.01
|+6.3%
|181.12
|+31.48%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|14.22
|12.98
|+9.54%
|11.87
|+19.76%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|17.5
|15.78
|+10.91%
|11.13
|+57.29%
|Total Operating Expense
|165.95
|145.13
|+14.35%
|117.41
|+41.35%
|Operating Income
|72.18
|78.88
|-8.5%
|63.7
|+13.3%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|83.2
|88.7
|-6.2%
|69.46
|+19.79%
|Net Income
|58.75
|65.93
|-10.9%
|52.19
|+12.57%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.53
|6.2
|-10.81%
|4.91
|+12.63%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹58.75Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹238.13Cr
