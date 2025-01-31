Clean Science & Technology Q3 Results 2025:Clean Science & Technology declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, showcasing a strong performance with a topline increase of 23.67% year-over-year (YoY). The profit rose by 4.81% YoY, reaching ₹65.64 crore, while revenue stood at ₹240.82 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a growth of 1.13%, and profit saw an impressive increase of 11.73%. This signifies a steady upward trend in the company's financial performance.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a decline of 0.56% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q), but experienced a significant rise of 21.58% YoY, indicating increasing operational costs.
Operating income rose by 11.07% q-o-q and 6.47% YoY, reflecting the company's ability to maintain profitability amidst rising expenses. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹6.18, which represents a 4.92% increase YoY.
Clean Science & Technology has faced challenges in the stock market, delivering a -4.56% return over the last week, -12.47% over the last six months, and -3.93% year-to-date (YTD).
Currently, Clean Science & Technology boasts a market capitalization of ₹14,528.72 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1690 and a low of ₹1243.
As of 31 Jan, 2025, among 11 analysts covering the company, there is a mix of ratings: 1 Strong Sell, 4 Hold, 2 Buy, and 4 Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Buy.
Clean Science & Technology Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|240.82
|238.13
|+1.13%
|194.73
|+23.67%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|14.14
|14.22
|-0.56%
|11.63
|+21.58%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|18.33
|17.5
|+4.74%
|11.31
|+62.07%
|Total Operating Expense
|160.65
|165.95
|-3.19%
|119.43
|+34.51%
|Operating Income
|80.17
|72.18
|+11.07%
|75.3
|+6.47%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|85.26
|83.2
|+2.48%
|83.03
|+2.69%
|Net Income
|65.64
|58.75
|+11.73%
|62.63
|+4.81%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.18
|5.53
|+11.75%
|5.89
|+4.92%
