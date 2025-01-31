Clean Science & Technology Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 4.81% YOY, profit at ₹65.64 crore and revenue at ₹240.82 crore

Published31 Jan 2025, 11:38 AM IST
Clean Science & Technology Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025

Clean Science & Technology Q3 Results 2025:Clean Science & Technology declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, showcasing a strong performance with a topline increase of 23.67% year-over-year (YoY). The profit rose by 4.81% YoY, reaching 65.64 crore, while revenue stood at 240.82 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a growth of 1.13%, and profit saw an impressive increase of 11.73%. This signifies a steady upward trend in the company's financial performance.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a decline of 0.56% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q), but experienced a significant rise of 21.58% YoY, indicating increasing operational costs.

Clean Science & Technology Q3 Results

Operating income rose by 11.07% q-o-q and 6.47% YoY, reflecting the company's ability to maintain profitability amidst rising expenses. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 6.18, which represents a 4.92% increase YoY.

Clean Science & Technology has faced challenges in the stock market, delivering a -4.56% return over the last week, -12.47% over the last six months, and -3.93% year-to-date (YTD).

Currently, Clean Science & Technology boasts a market capitalization of 14,528.72 crore, with a 52-week high of 1690 and a low of 1243.

As of 31 Jan, 2025, among 11 analysts covering the company, there is a mix of ratings: 1 Strong Sell, 4 Hold, 2 Buy, and 4 Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Buy.

Clean Science & Technology Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue240.82238.13+1.13%194.73+23.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total14.1414.22-0.56%11.63+21.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization18.3317.5+4.74%11.31+62.07%
Total Operating Expense160.65165.95-3.19%119.43+34.51%
Operating Income80.1772.18+11.07%75.3+6.47%
Net Income Before Taxes85.2683.2+2.48%83.03+2.69%
Net Income65.6458.75+11.73%62.63+4.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.185.53+11.75%5.89+4.92%
