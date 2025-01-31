Clean Science & Technology Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 4.81% YOY, profit at ₹65.64 crore and revenue at ₹240.82 crore

Clean Science & Technology Q3 Results 2025:Clean Science & Technology declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, showcasing a strong performance with a topline increase of 23.67% year-over-year (YoY). The profit rose by 4.81% YoY, reaching ₹65.64 crore, while revenue stood at ₹240.82 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a growth of 1.13%, and profit saw an impressive increase of 11.73%. This signifies a steady upward trend in the company's financial performance.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a decline of 0.56% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q), but experienced a significant rise of 21.58% YoY, indicating increasing operational costs.

Clean Science & Technology Q3 Results

Operating income rose by 11.07% q-o-q and 6.47% YoY, reflecting the company's ability to maintain profitability amidst rising expenses. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹6.18, which represents a 4.92% increase YoY.

Clean Science & Technology has faced challenges in the stock market, delivering a -4.56% return over the last week, -12.47% over the last six months, and -3.93% year-to-date (YTD).

Currently, Clean Science & Technology boasts a market capitalization of ₹14,528.72 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1690 and a low of ₹1243.

As of 31 Jan, 2025, among 11 analysts covering the company, there is a mix of ratings: 1 Strong Sell, 4 Hold, 2 Buy, and 4 Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Buy.

Clean Science & Technology Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 240.82 238.13 +1.13% 194.73 +23.67% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 14.14 14.22 -0.56% 11.63 +21.58% Depreciation/ Amortization 18.33 17.5 +4.74% 11.31 +62.07% Total Operating Expense 160.65 165.95 -3.19% 119.43 +34.51% Operating Income 80.17 72.18 +11.07% 75.3 +6.47% Net Income Before Taxes 85.26 83.2 +2.48% 83.03 +2.69% Net Income 65.64 58.75 +11.73% 62.63 +4.81% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.18 5.53 +11.75% 5.89 +4.92%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar