Clean Science & Technology Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 12.74% YOY

Clean Science & Technology Q4 Results Live : Clean Science & Technology declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline increased by 4.92% & the profit decreased by 12.74% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.84% and the profit increased by 12.21%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.88% q-o-q & increased by 5.22% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 8.64% q-o-q & decreased by 13.91% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.61 for Q4 which decreased by 12.75% Y-o-Y. Clean Science & Technology has delivered 4.62% return in the last 1 week, -0.78% return in the last 6 months and -12.84% YTD return.
Currently, Clean Science & Technology has a market cap of ₹14346.68 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1622 & ₹1276 respectively.
As of 18 May, 2024, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 18 May, 2024, was to Buy.
Clean Science & Technology Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|227.53
|194.73
|+16.84%
|216.86
|+4.92%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|13.48
|11.63
|+15.88%
|12.81
|+5.22%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.7
|11.31
|+12.3%
|10.06
|+26.26%
|Total Operating Expense
|145.72
|119.43
|+22.01%
|121.84
|+19.6%
|Operating Income
|81.81
|75.3
|+8.64%
|95.02
|-13.91%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|95.3
|83.03
|+14.78%
|107.52
|-11.36%
|Net Income
|70.27
|62.62
|+12.21%
|80.53
|-12.74%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.61
|5.89
|+12.22%
|7.58
|-12.75%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹70.27Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹227.53Cr
