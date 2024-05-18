Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Clean Science & Technology Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 12.74% YOY

Clean Science & Technology Q4 Results Live : Clean Science & Technology declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline increased by 4.92% & the profit decreased by 12.74% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.84% and the profit increased by 12.21%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.88% q-o-q & increased by 5.22% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 8.64% q-o-q & decreased by 13.91% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.61 for Q4 which decreased by 12.75% Y-o-Y. Clean Science & Technology has delivered 4.62% return in the last 1 week, -0.78% return in the last 6 months and -12.84% YTD return.

Currently, Clean Science & Technology has a market cap of 14346.68 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1622 & 1276 respectively.

As of 18 May, 2024, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 18 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Clean Science & Technology Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue227.53194.73+16.84%216.86+4.92%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total13.4811.63+15.88%12.81+5.22%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.711.31+12.3%10.06+26.26%
Total Operating Expense145.72119.43+22.01%121.84+19.6%
Operating Income81.8175.3+8.64%95.02-13.91%
Net Income Before Taxes95.383.03+14.78%107.52-11.36%
Net Income70.2762.62+12.21%80.53-12.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.615.89+12.22%7.58-12.75%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹70.27Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹227.53Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

