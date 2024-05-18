Clean Science & Technology Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 12.74% YOY

Clean Science & Technology Q4 Results Live : Clean Science & Technology declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline increased by 4.92% & the profit decreased by 12.74% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.84% and the profit increased by 12.21%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.88% q-o-q & increased by 5.22% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 8.64% q-o-q & decreased by 13.91% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6.61 for Q4 which decreased by 12.75% Y-o-Y. Clean Science & Technology has delivered 4.62% return in the last 1 week, -0.78% return in the last 6 months and -12.84% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Clean Science & Technology has a market cap of ₹14346.68 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1622 & ₹1276 respectively.

As of 18 May, 2024, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 18 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Clean Science & Technology Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 227.53 194.73 +16.84% 216.86 +4.92% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 13.48 11.63 +15.88% 12.81 +5.22% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.7 11.31 +12.3% 10.06 +26.26% Total Operating Expense 145.72 119.43 +22.01% 121.84 +19.6% Operating Income 81.81 75.3 +8.64% 95.02 -13.91% Net Income Before Taxes 95.3 83.03 +14.78% 107.52 -11.36% Net Income 70.27 62.62 +12.21% 80.53 -12.74% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.61 5.89 +12.22% 7.58 -12.75%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹70.27Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹227.53Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!