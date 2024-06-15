CMI Q2 Results Live : loss falls by 75.01% YOY

CMI Q2 Results Live : CMI, the company, declared their Q2 results on 12 Jun, 2024. The topline increased by 230.59% and the loss decreased by 75.01% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 95.34% and the loss decreased by 35.58%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 30.79% q-o-q and increased by 68.96% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 51.29% q-o-q and increased by 48.56% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-1.15 for Q2 which increased by 81.22% Y-o-Y.
CMI has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, -13.79% return in last 6 months, and -17.36% YTD return.
Currently, CMI has a market cap of ₹8.01 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹9.7 & ₹4.9 respectively.
CMI Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|7.9
|4.05
|+95.34%
|2.39
|+230.59%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.62
|0.47
|+30.79%
|0.37
|+68.96%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.21
|2.1
|+5.3%
|2.29
|-3.44%
|Total Operating Expense
|9.78
|7.91
|+23.75%
|6.05
|+61.82%
|Operating Income
|-1.88
|-3.86
|+51.29%
|-3.66
|+48.56%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-1.81
|-3.8
|+52.36%
|-10.26
|+82.34%
|Net Income
|-1.85
|-2.86
|+35.58%
|-7.38
|+75.01%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.15
|-1.79
|+35.75%
|-6.12
|+81.22%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-1.85Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹7.9Cr
