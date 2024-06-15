CMI Q2 Results Live : loss falls by 75.01% YOY

CMI Q2 Results Live : Revenue increased by 230.59% YoY & loss decreased by 75.01% YoY

CMI Q2 Results Live : CMI, the company, declared their Q2 results on 12 Jun, 2024. The topline increased by 230.59% and the loss decreased by 75.01% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 95.34% and the loss decreased by 35.58%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 30.79% q-o-q and increased by 68.96% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 51.29% q-o-q and increased by 48.56% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-1.15 for Q2 which increased by 81.22% Y-o-Y.

CMI has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, -13.79% return in last 6 months, and -17.36% YTD return.

Currently, CMI has a market cap of ₹8.01 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹9.7 & ₹4.9 respectively.

CMI Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7.9 4.05 +95.34% 2.39 +230.59% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.62 0.47 +30.79% 0.37 +68.96% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.21 2.1 +5.3% 2.29 -3.44% Total Operating Expense 9.78 7.91 +23.75% 6.05 +61.82% Operating Income -1.88 -3.86 +51.29% -3.66 +48.56% Net Income Before Taxes -1.81 -3.8 +52.36% -10.26 +82.34% Net Income -1.85 -2.86 +35.58% -7.38 +75.01% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.15 -1.79 +35.75% -6.12 +81.22%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-1.85Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹7.9Cr

