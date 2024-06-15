Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  CMI Q2 Results Live : loss falls by 75.01% YOY

CMI Q2 Results Live : loss falls by 75.01% YOY

Livemint

CMI Q2 Results Live : Revenue increased by 230.59% YoY & loss decreased by 75.01% YoY

CMI Q2 Results Live

CMI Q2 Results Live : CMI, the company, declared their Q2 results on 12 Jun, 2024. The topline increased by 230.59% and the loss decreased by 75.01% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 95.34% and the loss decreased by 35.58%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 30.79% q-o-q and increased by 68.96% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 51.29% q-o-q and increased by 48.56% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -1.15 for Q2 which increased by 81.22% Y-o-Y.

CMI has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, -13.79% return in last 6 months, and -17.36% YTD return.

Currently, CMI has a market cap of 8.01 Cr and 52wk high/low of 9.7 & 4.9 respectively.

CMI Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7.94.05+95.34%2.39+230.59%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.620.47+30.79%0.37+68.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.212.1+5.3%2.29-3.44%
Total Operating Expense9.787.91+23.75%6.05+61.82%
Operating Income-1.88-3.86+51.29%-3.66+48.56%
Net Income Before Taxes-1.81-3.8+52.36%-10.26+82.34%
Net Income-1.85-2.86+35.58%-7.38+75.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.15-1.79+35.75%-6.12+81.22%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-1.85Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹7.9Cr

