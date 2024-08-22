CMI Q3 Results Live: Loss Falls by 89.8% YOY

CMI Q3 Results Live: Revenue increased by 33997.96% YoY & loss decreased by 89.8% YoY

Livemint
Published22 Aug 2024, 10:39 AM IST
CMI Q3 Results Live
CMI Q3 Results Live

CMI Q3 Results Live : CMI Q3 Results Live: CMI declared their Q3 results on 20 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by an astonishing 33997.96% year-over-year (YoY), while the loss decreased by 89.8% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.71% and the loss decreased by 61.34%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a slight decline of 0.86% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), but saw a significant increase of 85.91% YoY. This increase in SG&A expenses YoY highlights some of the challenges CMI faces in its operational efficiency.

Operating income for the quarter was up by 15.03% QoQ and showed a remarkable increase of 79.01% YoY. This positive trend in operating income indicates that the company is becoming more efficient in its core operations.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is -0.45, which represents an increase of 89.68% YoY. Although still in negative territory, the improvement in EPS suggests that the company is moving towards financial stability.

Despite these positive developments, CMI has delivered a -1.11% return in the last week, -40.67% return over the past 6 months, and a -26.45% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures indicate ongoing challenges in gaining investor confidence.

Currently, CMI has a market capitalization of 7.13 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 8.2 and 4.27, respectively. These metrics provide a snapshot of the company's market performance and investor sentiment over the past year.

CMI Financials

PeriodQ3Q2Q-o-Q GrowthQ3Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue8.357.9+5.71%0.02+33997.96%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.610.62-0.86%0.33+85.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.092.21-5.27%2.28-8.14%
Total Operating Expense9.959.78+1.72%7.63+30.35%
Operating Income-1.6-1.88+15.03%-7.61+79.01%
Net Income Before Taxes-1.55-1.81+14.55%-9.25+83.26%
Net Income-0.71-1.85+61.34%-6.99+89.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.45-1.15+60.87%-4.36+89.68%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

FAQs
₹-0.71Cr
₹8.35Cr
First Published:22 Aug 2024, 10:39 AM IST
