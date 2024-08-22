CMI Q3 Results Live: Loss Falls by 89.8% YOY

CMI Q3 Results Live : CMI Q3 Results Live: CMI declared their Q3 results on 20 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by an astonishing 33997.96% year-over-year (YoY), while the loss decreased by 89.8% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.71% and the loss decreased by 61.34%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a slight decline of 0.86% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), but saw a significant increase of 85.91% YoY. This increase in SG&A expenses YoY highlights some of the challenges CMI faces in its operational efficiency.

Operating income for the quarter was up by 15.03% QoQ and showed a remarkable increase of 79.01% YoY. This positive trend in operating income indicates that the company is becoming more efficient in its core operations.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is ₹-0.45, which represents an increase of 89.68% YoY. Although still in negative territory, the improvement in EPS suggests that the company is moving towards financial stability.

Despite these positive developments, CMI has delivered a -1.11% return in the last week, -40.67% return over the past 6 months, and a -26.45% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures indicate ongoing challenges in gaining investor confidence.

Currently, CMI has a market capitalization of ₹7.13 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹8.2 and ₹4.27, respectively. These metrics provide a snapshot of the company's market performance and investor sentiment over the past year.

CMI Financials Period Q3 Q2 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 8.35 7.9 +5.71% 0.02 +33997.96% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.61 0.62 -0.86% 0.33 +85.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.09 2.21 -5.27% 2.28 -8.14% Total Operating Expense 9.95 9.78 +1.72% 7.63 +30.35% Operating Income -1.6 -1.88 +15.03% -7.61 +79.01% Net Income Before Taxes -1.55 -1.81 +14.55% -9.25 +83.26% Net Income -0.71 -1.85 +61.34% -6.99 +89.8% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.45 -1.15 +60.87% -4.36 +89.68%