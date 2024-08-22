CMI Q3 Results Live: Loss Falls by 89.8% YOY

CMI Q3 Results Live : CMI Q3 Results Live: CMI declared their Q3 results on 20 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by an astonishing 33997.96% year-over-year (YoY), while the loss decreased by 89.8% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.71% and the loss decreased by 61.34%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a slight decline of 0.86% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), but saw a significant increase of 85.91% YoY. This increase in SG&A expenses YoY highlights some of the challenges CMI faces in its operational efficiency.
Operating income for the quarter was up by 15.03% QoQ and showed a remarkable increase of 79.01% YoY. This positive trend in operating income indicates that the company is becoming more efficient in its core operations.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is ₹-0.45, which represents an increase of 89.68% YoY. Although still in negative territory, the improvement in EPS suggests that the company is moving towards financial stability.
Despite these positive developments, CMI has delivered a -1.11% return in the last week, -40.67% return over the past 6 months, and a -26.45% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures indicate ongoing challenges in gaining investor confidence.
Currently, CMI has a market capitalization of ₹7.13 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹8.2 and ₹4.27, respectively. These metrics provide a snapshot of the company's market performance and investor sentiment over the past year.
CMI Financials
|Period
|Q3
|Q2
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|8.35
|7.9
|+5.71%
|0.02
|+33997.96%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.61
|0.62
|-0.86%
|0.33
|+85.91%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.09
|2.21
|-5.27%
|2.28
|-8.14%
|Total Operating Expense
|9.95
|9.78
|+1.72%
|7.63
|+30.35%
|Operating Income
|-1.6
|-1.88
|+15.03%
|-7.61
|+79.01%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-1.55
|-1.81
|+14.55%
|-9.25
|+83.26%
|Net Income
|-0.71
|-1.85
|+61.34%
|-6.99
|+89.8%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.45
|-1.15
|+60.87%
|-4.36
|+89.68%
