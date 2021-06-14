World's largest miner Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,588.96 crore, a dip of 0.8%, in the quarter ended 31 March, 2021. The company had posted a profit of ₹4,655.76 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's board has approved a final dividend of ₹3.50 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each for the financial year 2020-21, CIL said in a regulatory filing.

The Board of Directors have declared an interim dividend of ₹4622.06 crore ₹7.50 per share) on 11th November, 2020 and ₹3081.37 core ( ₹5.00 per share) on 5th March, 2021.

lnterim Dividend of ₹7395.27 crore ( ₹12 per share) was paid during FY20.

The revenue from operations comes at ₹26,700 crore in Q4FY21, down 3.1% year-on-year. CIL had reported a revenue of ₹27,568 crore in the year-ago period.

The firm's total income comes at 27,974.12 in the March quarter as against ₹29,820.97 in the same quarter a year ago.

Its consolidated sales in the January-March period declined to ₹24,510.80 crore, from ₹25,597.43 crore in the March quarter of 2019-20, the filing said.

However, the expenses of the company during the January-March 2021 quarter dropped to ₹21,565.15 crore from ₹22,373.046 crore in the year-ago period.

The production of CIL during the quarter dropped to 203.42 million tonnes (MT) over 213.71 MT in the corresponding quarter of 2020.

The company's offtake during the January-March period was at 164.89 MT, over 164.33 in the corresponding quarter of 2020.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. The company is eyeing one billion tonnes of output by 2023-24

Coal India's scrip on BSE ended 2.12% lower at ₹159.20.

Moreover, the capital expenditure for FY21 was at ₹13,115 crore, a 109 per cent rise compared to the previous year's capex outgo of ₹6,270 crore.

Procurement of heavy earthmoving machinery at ₹3,453 crore topped the list of capex heads for FY21, followed by land at ₹2,470 crore. Capex in joint ventures, in proportion to CIL's shareholding, like Talcher Fertilizers Ltd and Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd accounted for ₹2,194 crore.

Spending on coal evacuation infrastructure like coal handling plants, silos and constructing sidings amounted for ₹1,398 crore while construction of rail corridors and railway lines amounted to ₹1,166 crore.

