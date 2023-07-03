Coal India June quarter production jumps 10% to 175.5 MT; coal offtake rises 5.3% YoY2 min read 03 Jul 2023, 10:52 AM IST
The subsidiaries of Coal India such as Bharat Coking Coal Ltd, South-Eastern Coalfields, Eastern Coalfields, Western Coalfields and Central Coalfields registered double-digit production growth during the quarter.
Coal India Ltd, the world’s largest coal producer, mined a total of 175.5 million tonne (MT) of coal during the first quarter of fiscal 2023-24, registering a growth of nearly 10% as compared to the same period last year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×