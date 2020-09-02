Home >Companies >Company Results >Coal India Q1 net down 55% to 2,077 cr
Coal India Q1 net down 55% to 2,077 cr (MINT)
Coal India Q1 net down 55% to 2,077 cr (MINT)

Coal India Q1 net down 55% to 2,077 cr

1 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2020, 08:09 PM IST PTI

Coal India reported a consolidated net profit of 2,077 crore in the first quarter ended June of FY21, a decline of 55% over that of 4,629 crore in the same period last fiscal, as demand for the dry fuel slumped due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Coal India reported a consolidated net profit of 2,077 crore in the first quarter ended June of FY21, a decline of 55% over that of 4,629 crore in the same period last fiscal, as demand for the dry fuel slumped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net sales was 17,007 crore during the quarter under review, which is down by 26%. In the corresponding quarter of FY20, it was 23,223 crore.

The miner supplied 120 million tonne of coal during the quarter, nearly 20% lower offtake against 153.5 million tonne in the same quarter of the previous year.

Fuel supply to power plants also declined about 30% to 102 million tonne during the quarter against 130 million tonne during the comparable quarter of FY20.

E-Auction sales was 15.8 million tonne in the period under review against that of 19 million tonne in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Markets ended on a positive note on Tuesday.

Stocks to Watch: Vodafone Idea; Infosys; ONGC; Coal India

2 min read . 07:59 AM IST
India mulling anti-dumping duty on acrylic fibre from 4 nations (Bloomberg)

India mulling anti-dumping duty on acrylic fibre from 4 nations

1 min read . 07:49 PM IST
The officials cut off the power connection to the station and then the fire was brought under control. (ANI)

Massive fire broke out at Telangana's Srisailam power plant, 9 feared trapped

2 min read . 21 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout