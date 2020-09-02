Coal India Q1 net down 55% to 2,077 cr

Coal India reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,077 crore in the first quarter ended June of FY21, a decline of 55% over that of ₹4,629 crore in the same period last fiscal, as demand for the dry fuel slumped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net sales was ₹17,007 crore during the quarter under review, which is down by 26%. In the corresponding quarter of FY20, it was ₹23,223 crore.

Net sales was ₹17,007 crore during the quarter under review, which is down by 26%. In the corresponding quarter of FY20, it was ₹23,223 crore.

The miner supplied 120 million tonne of coal during the quarter, nearly 20% lower offtake against 153.5 million tonne in the same quarter of the previous year.

Fuel supply to power plants also declined about 30% to 102 million tonne during the quarter against 130 million tonne during the comparable quarter of FY20.

E-Auction sales was 15.8 million tonne in the period under review against that of 19 million tonne in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

