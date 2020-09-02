Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >Company Results >Coal India Q1 net down 55% to 2,077 cr
Coal India Q1 net down 55% to 2,077 cr

Coal India Q1 net down 55% to 2,077 cr

1 min read . 08:09 PM IST PTI

Coal India reported a consolidated net profit of 2,077 crore in the first quarter ended June of FY21, a decline of 55% over that of 4,629 crore in the same period last fiscal, as demand for the dry fuel slumped due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Coal India reported a consolidated net profit of 2,077 crore in the first quarter ended June of FY21, a decline of 55% over that of 4,629 crore in the same period last fiscal, as demand for the dry fuel slumped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coal India reported a consolidated net profit of 2,077 crore in the first quarter ended June of FY21, a decline of 55% over that of 4,629 crore in the same period last fiscal, as demand for the dry fuel slumped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net sales was 17,007 crore during the quarter under review, which is down by 26%. In the corresponding quarter of FY20, it was 23,223 crore.

Net sales was 17,007 crore during the quarter under review, which is down by 26%. In the corresponding quarter of FY20, it was 23,223 crore.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The miner supplied 120 million tonne of coal during the quarter, nearly 20% lower offtake against 153.5 million tonne in the same quarter of the previous year.

Fuel supply to power plants also declined about 30% to 102 million tonne during the quarter against 130 million tonne during the comparable quarter of FY20.

E-Auction sales was 15.8 million tonne in the period under review against that of 19 million tonne in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated