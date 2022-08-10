Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Coal India Q1 results: Profit jumps 179% to 8,833 cr; revenue rises 39%

Coal India Q1 results: Profit jumps 179% to 8,833 cr; revenue rises 39%

Coal India reported its Q1 numbers after markets closed.
1 min read . 06:37 PM ISTMeghna Sen

  • Coal India Q1 results: The mining giant's revenue from operations came in at 35,O92 crore, up 38.8% for the quarter under review as against 25,282 crore in the year-ago quarter

State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) on Wednesday posted a 178.65% rise in its consolidated net profit at 8,832.86 crore for the April-June quarter (Q1FY23). The company had posted a profit of 3,169.86 crore in the year-ago period.

On the other hand, the mining giant's revenue from operations came in at 35,O92 crore, up 38.8% for the quarter under review as against 25,282 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's total income also increased to 36,087 crore in Q1FY23 from 25,963 crore in the year-ago period.

CIL's total expenses in the first quarter increased to 23,985 crore from 21,626.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The miner was able to fetch 4,340 per tonne from e-auction coal. Coal India sold nearly 21 million tonne (MT) through e-auction during the April-June 2022 quarter.

CIL has dispatched 152.49 MT of coal to the power sector during April-June 2022, a year-on-year rise of 19%.

Coal India is the largest producer and supplier of the dry fuel in the country.

On Wednesday, the company's scrip on NSE closed 2.04% higher at 219.80.

