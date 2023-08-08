Coal India Q1 Results Live: Net profit may fall 33% YoY to ₹5,890 crore

Coal India Q1 Results: Coal India, the largest coal producer, is set to release its Q1 results today. The state-run miner is expected to report weak earnings for the first quarter of FY24. Coal India Q1 results are likely to be impacted by correction in coal prices, lower e-auction premiums and higher wage cost. Read Live Updates on Coal India Q1 results here:

Coal India Q1 Results Live: Net sales to remain flattish YoY led by modest growth in dispatches: JM Financial Coal India's net sales to remain flattish YoY at ₹352 billion led by modest growth in dispatches (187MT) being offset by decline in coal price realizations. Earnings to be impacted on account of correction in coal prices impacting e-auction premiums marginally offset by hike in FSA rates. The sequential increase in earnings is seen on account of one time wage revision impact in the previous quarter, JM Financial said.

Expect e-auction volume to rise to 21 mnte: ICICI Securities Coal India's e-auction volume is expected to rise to 21 mnte, though e-auction premium is likely to trend lower to 105% of FSA price, as per ICICI Securities. We have factored in additional wage-related provision of ₹8.5 billion. Expect EBITDA decline YoY mainly due to higher wage cost and lower e-auction premium, ICICI Securities said.

Coal India Q1 Results Live: EBITDA expected to fall 32% YoY; margin may compress Coal India's Q1 operating profit, or Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), is expected to decline year-on-year (YoY) mainly due to higher wage cost and lower e-auction premium. Coal India's Q1FY24 EBITDA is estimated to fall 32% to ₹8,326 crore from ₹12,250.8 crore in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA margin may contract significantly to 24.03% from 34.91%, YoY.

Coal India Q1 Results Live: Coal India share price rises ahead of Q1 results today Coal India share price traded marginally higher on Tuesday ahead of the announcement of Q1 results today. Coal India shares were trading 0.88% higher at ₹234.90 apiece on the BSE, after opening at ₹232.55 apiece against the previous close of ₹232.85 apiece.

Coal India Q1 Results Live: Revenue seen falling 1.27% YoY Coal India's revenue is likely to fall 1.27% to ₹34,645 crore in the quarter ended June 2023 as compared to ₹35,092.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. On a sequential basis, Coal India Q1 revenue may fall 9.19% from ₹38,152.3 crore in the March quarter, according to average analysts' estimates.

Coal India Q1 Results Live: Net profit may fall 33% YoY to ₹5,890 crore Coal India's net profit in Q1FY24 is likely to fall 33% to ₹ ₹5,890 crore from ₹8,834.2 crore in the same period last year., as per brokerage poll by Livemint. Fall in coal prices, lower e-auction premiums and higher wage costs are likely to impact earnings of the mining major.

