Coal India Q1 Results: Net profit plunges 10% to ₹7,941 crore, marginal rise in net sales
Coal India Limited released its Q1 results on Tuesday and posted a 10% year-on-year decline in net profit which stood at ₹7,941 crore during the quarter ending June 2023 down from ₹8,834 crore reported during the corresponding quarter last year. The net sales of the company grew marginally to ₹33,072.6 crore during the quarter under review from ₹32,497.9 during Q1FY23. Sequentially, Coal India's net profit jumped 43% from ₹5527.6 crore during the quarter ending March 2023.