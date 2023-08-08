Raw Coal vs Washed Coal sales

Out of the total sale of ₹33,072.6 crore during the quarter, ₹31,757 crore came from the net sales of raw coal. The quantity of raw coal sold was 183.6 million tonnes and the average realization was ₹1,729.53 per tonne. The amount realized from the sale of 2.08 million tonnes of washed coal was ₹916.5 crore with average realization coming at ₹4,405.3 per tonne, the Coal India said.