Coal India Limited released its Q1 results on Tuesday and posted a 10% year-on-year decline in net profit which stood at ₹7,941 crore during the quarter ending June 2023 down from ₹8,834 crore reported during the corresponding quarter last year. The net sales of the company grew marginally to ₹33,072.6 crore during the quarter under review from ₹32,497.9 during Q1FY23. Sequentially, Coal India's net profit jumped 43% from ₹5527.6 crore during the quarter ending March 2023.
Coal India Limited released its Q1 results on Tuesday and posted a 10% year-on-year decline in net profit which stood at ₹7,941 crore during the quarter ending June 2023 down from ₹8,834 crore reported during the corresponding quarter last year. The net sales of the company grew marginally to ₹33,072.6 crore during the quarter under review from ₹32,497.9 during Q1FY23. Sequentially, Coal India's net profit jumped 43% from ₹5527.6 crore during the quarter ending March 2023.
The other operating income of Coal India increased 12.1% to ₹2,910.5 crore from ₹2,594 crore during the corresponding quarter previous fiscal year. The production of raw coal jumped 9% year-on-year to 175.4 million tonnes during Q1 from 159.9 million tonnes during the same period last year. The off-take of raw coal increased to 186.9 million tonnes during the quarter from 177.4 million tonnes during Q1FY23.
The other operating income of Coal India increased 12.1% to ₹2,910.5 crore from ₹2,594 crore during the corresponding quarter previous fiscal year. The production of raw coal jumped 9% year-on-year to 175.4 million tonnes during Q1 from 159.9 million tonnes during the same period last year. The off-take of raw coal increased to 186.9 million tonnes during the quarter from 177.4 million tonnes during Q1FY23.
The Earning Per Share (EPS) of the company declined from ₹14.33 in Q1FY23 to ₹12.93 during the period under review.
The Earning Per Share (EPS) of the company declined from ₹14.33 in Q1FY23 to ₹12.93 during the period under review.
Raw Coal vs Washed Coal sales
Out of the total sale of ₹33,072.6 crore during the quarter, ₹31,757 crore came from the net sales of raw coal. The quantity of raw coal sold was 183.6 million tonnes and the average realization was ₹1,729.53 per tonne. The amount realized from the sale of 2.08 million tonnes of washed coal was ₹916.5 crore with average realization coming at ₹4,405.3 per tonne, the Coal India said.
Raw Coal vs Washed Coal sales
Out of the total sale of ₹33,072.6 crore during the quarter, ₹31,757 crore came from the net sales of raw coal. The quantity of raw coal sold was 183.6 million tonnes and the average realization was ₹1,729.53 per tonne. The amount realized from the sale of 2.08 million tonnes of washed coal was ₹916.5 crore with average realization coming at ₹4,405.3 per tonne, the Coal India said.
Coal India has a market capitalization of ₹143,591.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹263.3 and the 52-week low is ₹205.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 244,023 shares.
Coal India has a market capitalization of ₹143,591.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹263.3 and the 52-week low is ₹205.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 244,023 shares.
Coal India's share price shed 0.94% to end at ₹230.65 apiece on the BSE ahead of the announcement of Q1 results today.
Coal India's share price shed 0.94% to end at ₹230.65 apiece on the BSE ahead of the announcement of Q1 results today.
Catch all the Corporate news
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.