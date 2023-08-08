Hello User
Coal India Q1 Results: Net profit plunges 10% to 7,941 crore, marginal rise in net sales

Coal India Q1 Results: Net profit plunges 10% to 7,941 crore, marginal rise in net sales

1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 05:43 PM IST Devesh Kumar

  • Coal India Q1 Results: The net sales of the company grew marginally to 33,072.6 crore during the quarter under review from 32,497.9 during Q1FY23

Coal India Ltd.(CIL) head office in BBD Bag

Coal India Limited released its Q1 results on Tuesday and posted a 10% year-on-year decline in net profit which stood at 7,941 crore during the quarter ending June 2023 down from 8,834 crore reported during the corresponding quarter last year. The net sales of the company grew marginally to 33,072.6 crore during the quarter under review from 32,497.9 during Q1FY23. Sequentially, Coal India's net profit jumped 43% from 5527.6 crore during the quarter ending March 2023.

The other operating income of Coal India increased 12.1% to 2,910.5 crore from 2,594 crore during the corresponding quarter previous fiscal year. The production of raw coal jumped 9% year-on-year to 175.4 million tonnes during Q1 from 159.9 million tonnes during the same period last year. The off-take of raw coal increased to 186.9 million tonnes during the quarter from 177.4 million tonnes during Q1FY23.

The Earning Per Share (EPS) of the company declined from 14.33 in Q1FY23 to 12.93 during the period under review.

Raw Coal vs Washed Coal sales

Out of the total sale of 33,072.6 crore during the quarter, 31,757 crore came from the net sales of raw coal. The quantity of raw coal sold was 183.6 million tonnes and the average realization was 1,729.53 per tonne. The amount realized from the sale of 2.08 million tonnes of washed coal was 916.5 crore with average realization coming at 4,405.3 per tonne, the Coal India said.

Coal India has a market capitalization of 143,591.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 263.3 and the 52-week low is 205.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 244,023 shares.

Coal India's share price shed 0.94% to end at 230.65 apiece on the BSE ahead of the announcement of Q1 results today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 05:43 PM IST
