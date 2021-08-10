Coal India Q1 results: Net profit rises 52% to 3,170 crore

''The group is taking continuous measures to combat the adverse impact of COVID and has implemented manifold measures for ease of doing business. The group has considered the possible effects that may arise due to pandemic in the preparation of the financial results including the recoverability of carrying amounts of financial and non-financial assets as on 30th June, 2021. The group will continue to closely monitor any material changes arising out of future economic conditions and the resultant impact on its business, Coal India said in the exchange filing.

