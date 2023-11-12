Coal India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 12.51% YOY

Coal India, the leading coal mining company, announced its Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The company reported a 9.85% increase in revenue and a 12.51% increase in profit year-over-year. This positive performance indicates the company's ability to generate higher revenue and profitability compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Coal India experienced a decline in revenue by 8.91% and a decrease in profit by 14.69%. This decline can be attributed to various factors such as market conditions and operational challenges.

The operating income of Coal India witnessed a significant decline of 25.78% quarter-over-quarter. However, on a yearly basis, the operating income increased by 12.18%. This indicates that the company has been able to improve its operational efficiency and control costs over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹11.03, reflecting a 12.44% increase compared to the same period last year. This indicates that the company's profitability per share has improved, benefiting its shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, Coal India has delivered a return of 4.76% in the last 1 week, 37.01% in the last 6 months, and 43.77% year-to-date. These positive returns highlight the investor confidence in the company's growth prospects and its ability to deliver consistent returns.

Currently, Coal India has a market capitalization of ₹199395.1 Cr and its 52-week high/low stands at ₹324.5 and ₹207.6 respectively. These figures provide insights into the company's valuation and its stock price performance over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the latest analyst ratings, out of 21 analysts covering Coal India, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 11 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. This indicates a positive sentiment among the majority of analysts towards the company's future prospects.

As of 12 Nov, 2023, the consensus recommendation for Coal India is to Buy. This suggests that analysts believe the stock has the potential for further growth and is a good investment opportunity.

Additionally, Coal India has declared an interim dividend of ₹15.25. The record date for the dividend is 21 Nov, 2023, and the ex-dividend date will also be 21 Nov, 2023. This dividend announcement is expected to attract investors who are seeking regular income from their investments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coal India Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 32776.41 35983.21 -8.91% 29838.07 +9.85% Depreciation/ Amortization 1178.16 1138.38 +3.49% 1077.07 +9.39% Total Operating Expense 25817.57 26607.74 -2.97% 23634.96 +9.23% Operating Income 6958.84 9375.47 -25.78% 6203.11 +12.18% Net Income Before Taxes 8850.01 10712.33 -17.38% 7687.47 +15.12% Net Income 6799.77 7971.04 -14.69% 6043.54 +12.51% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.03 12.93 -14.69% 9.81 +12.44%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹6799.77Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹32776.41Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.