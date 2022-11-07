Coal India Q2 profit soars 106% to 6,044 cr; Co approves dividend of 15

State-owned Coal India on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹6,043.55 crore for the second quarter (Q2FY23), up 106% from ₹2,936.91 crore in the year-ago period.
On a sequential basis, net profit after tax (PAT) fell 32% from ₹8,832.86 crore in the previous June quarter (Q1FY23).
CIL's board has also approved a dividend of ₹15 per share, the miner said in a regulatory filing.
The mining giant's consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review increased to ₹29,838 crore, compared with ₹23,291 crore in the same period last year.
The profit before tax (PBT) for the September quarter came in at ₹7,687 crore, up over 111% from ₹3,643 crore in the year-ago quarter.
CIL's total expenses in the second quarter increased to ₹23,770 crore from ₹20,424.52 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
On Monday, ahead of the results, Coal India shares closed 1.40% higher at 249.50 apiece on the NSE.
