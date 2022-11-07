Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Coal India Q2 profit soars 106% to 6,044 cr; Co approves dividend of 15

Coal India Q2 profit soars 106% to 6,044 cr; Co approves dividend of 15

1 min read . 07:26 PM ISTMeghna Sen
Coal India announced its September quarter earnings today.

  • Coal India Q2 Results: The mining giant's consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review increased to 29,838 crore, compared with 23,291 crore in the same period last year

State-owned Coal India on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of 6,043.55 crore for the second quarter (Q2FY23), up 106% from 2,936.91 crore in the year-ago period.

On a sequential basis, net profit after tax (PAT) fell 32% from 8,832.86 crore in the previous June quarter (Q1FY23).

CIL's board has also approved a dividend of 15 per share, the miner said in a regulatory filing.

The mining giant's consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review increased to 29,838 crore, compared with 23,291 crore in the same period last year.

The profit before tax (PBT) for the September quarter came in at 7,687 crore, up over 111% from 3,643 crore in the year-ago quarter.

CIL's total expenses in the second quarter increased to 23,770 crore from 20,424.52 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

On Monday, ahead of the results, Coal India shares closed 1.40% higher at 249.50 apiece on the NSE.

