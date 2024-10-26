Coal India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 7.51% YOY

Coal India Q2 Results Live : Coal India has released its Q2 results for the fiscal year, reporting a year-over-year decline in revenue and profit. On October 25, 2024, the company announced that its topline revenue decreased by 6.42%, while profit fell by 7.51% compared to the same quarter last year.
The financial results show a more pronounced decline when compared to the previous quarter, with revenue down by 15.88% and profit decreasing by a staggering 42.61%. This indicates significant challenges for the company in maintaining its financial performance.
Operating income also took a hit, with a quarterly decline of 45.75% and a year-over-year decrease of 3.44%. Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter is reported at ₹10.21, which represents a 7.43% decline from the same period last year.
In terms of stock performance, Coal India has experienced a -2.58% return over the past week, but has posted a more favorable 5.48% return over the last six months and an impressive 26.93% year-to-date return.
As of October 26, 2024, Coal India boasts a market capitalization of ₹294116.2 Cr, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹543.55 and a low of ₹302.9.
Analysts remain divided on the stock, with 2 giving it a Strong Sell rating, 1 a Sell rating, 4 a Hold rating, 7 a Buy rating, and 8 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of October 26, 2024, is to Buy, suggesting that despite recent challenges, many believe in the company's long-term potential.
Coal India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|30672.88
|36464.61
|-15.88%
|32776.41
|-6.42%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1897.76
|1952.49
|-2.8%
|1178.16
|+61.08%
|Total Operating Expense
|23953.55
|24078.63
|-0.52%
|25817.57
|-7.22%
|Operating Income
|6719.33
|12385.98
|-45.75%
|6958.84
|-3.44%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8153.37
|14147.21
|-42.37%
|8850.01
|-7.87%
|Net Income
|6289.1
|10959.47
|-42.61%
|6799.77
|-7.51%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.21
|17.78
|-42.58%
|11.03
|-7.43%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹6289.1Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹30672.88Cr
