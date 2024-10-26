Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Coal India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 7.51% YOY

Coal India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 7.51% YOY

Livemint

Coal India Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 6.42% YoY & profit decreased by 7.51% YoY.

Coal India Q2 Results Live

Coal India Q2 Results Live : Coal India has released its Q2 results for the fiscal year, reporting a year-over-year decline in revenue and profit. On October 25, 2024, the company announced that its topline revenue decreased by 6.42%, while profit fell by 7.51% compared to the same quarter last year.

The financial results show a more pronounced decline when compared to the previous quarter, with revenue down by 15.88% and profit decreasing by a staggering 42.61%. This indicates significant challenges for the company in maintaining its financial performance.

Operating income also took a hit, with a quarterly decline of 45.75% and a year-over-year decrease of 3.44%. Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter is reported at 10.21, which represents a 7.43% decline from the same period last year.

In terms of stock performance, Coal India has experienced a -2.58% return over the past week, but has posted a more favorable 5.48% return over the last six months and an impressive 26.93% year-to-date return.

As of October 26, 2024, Coal India boasts a market capitalization of 294116.2 Cr, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of 543.55 and a low of 302.9.

Analysts remain divided on the stock, with 2 giving it a Strong Sell rating, 1 a Sell rating, 4 a Hold rating, 7 a Buy rating, and 8 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of October 26, 2024, is to Buy, suggesting that despite recent challenges, many believe in the company's long-term potential.

Coal India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue30672.8836464.61-15.88%32776.41-6.42%
Depreciation/ Amortization1897.761952.49-2.8%1178.16+61.08%
Total Operating Expense23953.5524078.63-0.52%25817.57-7.22%
Operating Income6719.3312385.98-45.75%6958.84-3.44%
Net Income Before Taxes8153.3714147.21-42.37%8850.01-7.87%
Net Income6289.110959.47-42.61%6799.77-7.51%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.2117.78-42.58%11.03-7.43%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6289.1Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹30672.88Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.