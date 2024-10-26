Coal India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 7.51% YOY

Coal India Q2 Results Live : Coal India has released its Q2 results for the fiscal year, reporting a year-over-year decline in revenue and profit. On October 25, 2024, the company announced that its topline revenue decreased by 6.42%, while profit fell by 7.51% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The financial results show a more pronounced decline when compared to the previous quarter, with revenue down by 15.88% and profit decreasing by a staggering 42.61%. This indicates significant challenges for the company in maintaining its financial performance.

Operating income also took a hit, with a quarterly decline of 45.75% and a year-over-year decrease of 3.44%. Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter is reported at ₹10.21, which represents a 7.43% decline from the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of stock performance, Coal India has experienced a -2.58% return over the past week, but has posted a more favorable 5.48% return over the last six months and an impressive 26.93% year-to-date return.

As of October 26, 2024, Coal India boasts a market capitalization of ₹294116.2 Cr, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹543.55 and a low of ₹302.9.

Analysts remain divided on the stock, with 2 giving it a Strong Sell rating, 1 a Sell rating, 4 a Hold rating, 7 a Buy rating, and 8 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of October 26, 2024, is to Buy, suggesting that despite recent challenges, many believe in the company's long-term potential. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coal India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 30672.88 36464.61 -15.88% 32776.41 -6.42% Depreciation/ Amortization 1897.76 1952.49 -2.8% 1178.16 +61.08% Total Operating Expense 23953.55 24078.63 -0.52% 25817.57 -7.22% Operating Income 6719.33 12385.98 -45.75% 6958.84 -3.44% Net Income Before Taxes 8153.37 14147.21 -42.37% 8850.01 -7.87% Net Income 6289.1 10959.47 -42.61% 6799.77 -7.51% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.21 17.78 -42.58% 11.03 -7.43%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹6289.1Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹30672.88Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar