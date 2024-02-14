Coal India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 16.94% YoY

Coal India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.8% & the profit increased by 16.94% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.3% and the profit increased by 33.37%.
The operating income was up by 45.32% q-o-q & increased by 10.8% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹14.72 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 17.01% Y-o-Y.
Coal India has delivered -1.69% return in the last 1 week, 85.04% return in the last 6 months, and 15.11% YTD return.
Currently, Coal India has a market cap of ₹266722.9 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹468.6 & ₹207.6 respectively.
As of 14 Feb, 2024, out of 17 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 14 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹5.25. The record date for the dividend is 20 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 20 Feb, 2024.
Coal India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|36153.97
|32776.41
|+10.3%
|35169.33
|+2.8%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1260.35
|1178.16
|+6.98%
|1261.97
|-0.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|26041.23
|25817.57
|+0.87%
|26042.58
|-0.01%
|Operating Income
|10112.74
|6958.84
|+45.32%
|9126.75
|+10.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|12374.93
|8850.01
|+39.83%
|10593.68
|+16.81%
|Net Income
|9069.19
|6799.77
|+33.37%
|7755.55
|+16.94%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.72
|11.03
|+33.45%
|12.58
|+17.01%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹9069.19Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹36153.97Cr
