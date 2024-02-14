Coal India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 16.94% YoY

Coal India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.8% & the profit increased by 16.94% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.3% and the profit increased by 33.37%.

The operating income was up by 45.32% q-o-q & increased by 10.8% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹14.72 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 17.01% Y-o-Y.

Coal India has delivered -1.69% return in the last 1 week, 85.04% return in the last 6 months, and 15.11% YTD return.

Currently, Coal India has a market cap of ₹266722.9 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹468.6 & ₹207.6 respectively.

As of 14 Feb, 2024, out of 17 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 14 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹5.25. The record date for the dividend is 20 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 20 Feb, 2024.

Coal India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 36153.97 32776.41 +10.3% 35169.33 +2.8% Depreciation/ Amortization 1260.35 1178.16 +6.98% 1261.97 -0.13% Total Operating Expense 26041.23 25817.57 +0.87% 26042.58 -0.01% Operating Income 10112.74 6958.84 +45.32% 9126.75 +10.8% Net Income Before Taxes 12374.93 8850.01 +39.83% 10593.68 +16.81% Net Income 9069.19 6799.77 +33.37% 7755.55 +16.94% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.72 11.03 +33.45% 12.58 +17.01%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹9069.19Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹36153.97Cr

