Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Coal India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 16.94% YoY

Coal India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 16.94% YoY

Livemint

Coal India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 2.8% YoY & Profit Increased by 16.94% YoY

Coal India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Coal India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.8% & the profit increased by 16.94% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.3% and the profit increased by 33.37%.

The operating income was up by 45.32% q-o-q & increased by 10.8% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 14.72 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 17.01% Y-o-Y.

Coal India has delivered -1.69% return in the last 1 week, 85.04% return in the last 6 months, and 15.11% YTD return.

Currently, Coal India has a market cap of 266722.9 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 468.6 & 207.6 respectively.

As of 14 Feb, 2024, out of 17 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 14 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 5.25. The record date for the dividend is 20 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 20 Feb, 2024.

Coal India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue36153.9732776.41+10.3%35169.33+2.8%
Depreciation/ Amortization1260.351178.16+6.98%1261.97-0.13%
Total Operating Expense26041.2325817.57+0.87%26042.58-0.01%
Operating Income10112.746958.84+45.32%9126.75+10.8%
Net Income Before Taxes12374.938850.01+39.83%10593.68+16.81%
Net Income9069.196799.77+33.37%7755.55+16.94%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.7211.03+33.45%12.58+17.01%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹9069.19Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹36153.97Cr

