Coal India Q3 result: State-owned coal mining company Coal India on Monday, January 27, reported a 17.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹8,491.22 crore for the December quarter (Q3) of the current financial year. In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was ₹10,291.71 crore. Sequentially, however, the company's profit rose 35 per cent. In Q2FY25, the mining company's profit was ₹6,274.80 crore.

Coal India's sales during the quarter under review declined 2 per cent to ₹32,358.98 crore from ₹33,011.11 crore in the same quarter last year. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the company's sales rose 18.7 per cent. In Q2FY25, the company's sales were ₹27,271.30 crore.

Total production of raw coal during the quarter rose to 202.014 million tonne from 198.994 million tonne in Q3FY24 and 152.060 million tonne in Q2FY25.

The company's board of directors declared a second interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 at ₹5.60 per equity share on the face value of ₹10. The company has fixed Friday, 31 January 2025, as the record date for the purpose. The second interim dividend for FY25 will be paid by 26 February 2025. On 25th October 2024, the company declared the first interim dividend of ₹15.75 per equity share.

Total expenses during the quarter rose 4.3 per cent YoY to ₹26,201.55 crore from ₹25,132.87 crore in Q3FY24.

The company's basic earnings per share (EPS) for Q3FY25 stood at ₹13.80 against ₹16.64 year over year and ₹10.21 quarter-on-quarter.

Shares of Coal India closed 2.04 per cent lower at ₹375.40 on Monday, January 27.