Coal India Q3 result: Profit falls 17.5% YoY; second interim dividend of ₹5.60 declared

Coal India reported a 17.5% decline in Q3 consolidated net profit to 8,491.22 crore, down from 10,291.71 crore a year ago. Sales during the quarter under review declined 2 per cent to 32,358.98 crore.

Nishant Kumar
Updated27 Jan 2025, 05:04 PM IST
Advertisement
Coal India Q3 result: Profit falls 17.5% YoY; second interim dividend of ₹5.60 declared. AFP PHOTO/Noah SEELAM

Coal India Q3 result: State-owned coal mining company Coal India on Monday, January 27, reported a 17.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit to 8,491.22 crore for the December quarter (Q3) of the current financial year. In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was 10,291.71 crore. Sequentially, however, the company's profit rose 35 per cent. In Q2FY25, the mining company's profit was 6,274.80 crore. 

Coal India's sales during the quarter under review declined 2 per cent to 32,358.98 crore from 33,011.11 crore in the same quarter last year. Coal India's sales during the quarter under review declined 2 per cent to 32,358.98 crore from 33,011.11 crore in the same quarter last year. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the company's sales rose 18.7 per cent. In Q2FY25, the company's sales were 27,271.30 crore.

Advertisement

Total production of raw coal during the quarter rose to 202.014 million tonne from 198.994 million tonne in Q3FY24 and 152.060 million tonne in Q2FY25.

The company's board of directors declared a second interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 at 5.60 per equity share on the face value of 10. The company has fixed Friday, 31 January 2025, as the record date for the purpose. The second interim dividend for FY25 will be paid by 26 February 2025. On 25th October 2024, the company declared the first interim dividend of 15.75 per equity share.

Advertisement

Total expenses during the quarter rose 4.3 per cent YoY to 26,201.55 crore from 25,132.87 crore in Q3FY24.

The company's basic earnings per share (EPS) for Q3FY25 stood at 13.80 against 16.64 year over year and 10.21 quarter-on-quarter.

Shares of Coal India closed 2.04 per cent lower at 375.40 on Monday, January 27.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsCoal India Q3 result: Profit falls 17.5% YoY; second interim dividend of ₹5.60 declared
First Published:27 Jan 2025, 05:04 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts