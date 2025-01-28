Coal India Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 17.05% YOY

Coal India Q3 Results 2025: Coal India Q3 Results

Coal India declared their Q3 results on 27 Jan, 2025, reporting a decrease in revenue by 1.03% year-over-year (YoY), with a profit drop of 17.05%. The profit for the quarter stood at ₹8505.57 crore, while the revenue was ₹35779.78 crore.

In contrast to the previous quarter, the company saw an increase in revenue by 16.65% and a profit increase of 35.24%. This indicates a positive trend in comparison to the preceding quarter despite the YoY decline.

The operating income reflected a significant rise of 45.9% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but showed a decrease of 12.84% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 were reported at ₹13.8, marking a decline of 17.07% YoY.

Coal India has delivered -2.92% return in the last week, -26.63% return over the last six months, and -2.19% year-to-date (YTD) return.

As of 28 Jan, 2025, Coal India holds a market capitalization of ₹231,564.5 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹543.55 and a low of ₹361.25.

Out of 23 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have issued a Strong Sell rating, 1 has given a Sell rating, 4 have recommended Hold, 6 have provided Buy ratings, and 10 analysts have issued Strong Buy ratings.

The consensus recommendation as of 28 Jan, 2025, is to Buy.

Coal India Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 35779.78 30672.88 +16.65% 36153.97 -1.03% Depreciation/ Amortization 2513.47 1897.76 +32.44% 1722.78 +45.9% Total Operating Expense 25976.01 23953.55 +8.44% 24906.1 +4.3% Operating Income 9803.77 6719.33 +45.9% 11247.87 -12.84% Net Income Before Taxes 11792.42 8153.37 +44.63% 13510.06 -12.71% Net Income 8505.57 6289.1 +35.24% 10253.48 -17.05% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.8 10.21 +35.16% 16.64 -17.07%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.