Coal India Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 17.05% YOY

Coal India Q3 Results 2025:
Coal India declared their Q3 results on 27 Jan, 2025, reporting a decrease in revenue by 1.03% year-over-year (YoY), with a profit drop of 17.05%. The profit for the quarter stood at ₹8505.57 crore, while the revenue was ₹35779.78 crore.
In contrast to the previous quarter, the company saw an increase in revenue by 16.65% and a profit increase of 35.24%. This indicates a positive trend in comparison to the preceding quarter despite the YoY decline.
The operating income reflected a significant rise of 45.9% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but showed a decrease of 12.84% year-over-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 were reported at ₹13.8, marking a decline of 17.07% YoY.
Coal India has delivered -2.92% return in the last week, -26.63% return over the last six months, and -2.19% year-to-date (YTD) return.
As of 28 Jan, 2025, Coal India holds a market capitalization of ₹231,564.5 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹543.55 and a low of ₹361.25.
Out of 23 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have issued a Strong Sell rating, 1 has given a Sell rating, 4 have recommended Hold, 6 have provided Buy ratings, and 10 analysts have issued Strong Buy ratings.
The consensus recommendation as of 28 Jan, 2025, is to Buy.
Coal India Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|35779.78
|30672.88
|+16.65%
|36153.97
|-1.03%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2513.47
|1897.76
|+32.44%
|1722.78
|+45.9%
|Total Operating Expense
|25976.01
|23953.55
|+8.44%
|24906.1
|+4.3%
|Operating Income
|9803.77
|6719.33
|+45.9%
|11247.87
|-12.84%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|11792.42
|8153.37
|+44.63%
|13510.06
|-12.71%
|Net Income
|8505.57
|6289.1
|+35.24%
|10253.48
|-17.05%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.8
|10.21
|+35.16%
|16.64
|-17.07%
