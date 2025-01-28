Coal India Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 17.05% YOY

Coal India Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 1.03% YoY & profit decreased by 17.05% YoY, profit at 8505.57 crore and revenue at 35779.78 crore

Livemint
Published28 Jan 2025, 11:49 AM IST
Advertisement
Coal India Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025
Coal India Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025

Coal India Q3 Results 2025:

Coal India Q3 Results

Coal India declared their Q3 results on 27 Jan, 2025, reporting a decrease in revenue by 1.03% year-over-year (YoY), with a profit drop of 17.05%. The profit for the quarter stood at 8505.57 crore, while the revenue was 35779.78 crore.

In contrast to the previous quarter, the company saw an increase in revenue by 16.65% and a profit increase of 35.24%. This indicates a positive trend in comparison to the preceding quarter despite the YoY decline.

Advertisement

The operating income reflected a significant rise of 45.9% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but showed a decrease of 12.84% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 were reported at 13.8, marking a decline of 17.07% YoY.

Coal India has delivered -2.92% return in the last week, -26.63% return over the last six months, and -2.19% year-to-date (YTD) return.

As of 28 Jan, 2025, Coal India holds a market capitalization of 231,564.5 crore, with a 52-week high of 543.55 and a low of 361.25.

Advertisement

Out of 23 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have issued a Strong Sell rating, 1 has given a Sell rating, 4 have recommended Hold, 6 have provided Buy ratings, and 10 analysts have issued Strong Buy ratings.

The consensus recommendation as of 28 Jan, 2025, is to Buy.

Coal India Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue35779.7830672.88+16.65%36153.97-1.03%
Depreciation/ Amortization2513.471897.76+32.44%1722.78+45.9%
Total Operating Expense25976.0123953.55+8.44%24906.1+4.3%
Operating Income9803.776719.33+45.9%11247.87-12.84%
Net Income Before Taxes11792.428153.37+44.63%13510.06-12.71%
Net Income8505.576289.1+35.24%10253.48-17.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.810.21+35.16%16.64-17.07%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsCoal India Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 17.05% YOY

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹8505.57Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹35779.78Cr

First Published:28 Jan 2025, 11:49 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts