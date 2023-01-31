State-owned Coal India has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹7,755.55 crore for the third quarter (Q3FY23), up 70% from ₹4,558.39 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

That beat an average estimate of ₹7,678.03 crore by Bloomberg analysts.

On a sequential basis, net profit after tax (PAT) rose 28% from ₹6,043.55 crore in the previous quarter (Q2FY23).

The mining giant's consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review increased to ₹35,169 crore, compared with ₹28,433 crore in the same period last year.

The profit before tax (PBT) for the December quarter stood at ₹10,593.68 crore, up 68% from ₹6,302 crore in the year-ago quarter.

CIL's total expenses in the third quarter increased to ₹26,246.44 crore from ₹22,780.95 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Further, the Board has approved the payment of second interim dividend at ₹5.25 per share for the current financial year 2022-2023.

The company has fixed Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 as the record date for the payment of the second interim dividend.

On Tuesday, ahead of the results, Coal India shares closed 0.49% lower at ₹224.75 apiece on the NSE.

