Coal India Q3 net profit soars 70% to ₹7,756 cr; co declares second interim dividend1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 06:09 PM IST
- Coal India Q3 results: On Tuesday, ahead of the results, Coal India shares closed 0.49% lower at ₹224.75 apiece on the NSE.
State-owned Coal India has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹7,755.55 crore for the third quarter (Q3FY23), up 70% from ₹4,558.39 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
