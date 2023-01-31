Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Coal India Q3 net profit soars 70% to 7,756 cr; co declares second interim dividend

1 min read . 06:09 PM ISTMeghna Sen
Coal India reported its financial results for the December quarter.

  • Coal India Q3 results: On Tuesday, ahead of the results, Coal India shares closed 0.49% lower at 224.75 apiece on the NSE.

State-owned Coal India has reported a consolidated net profit of 7,755.55 crore for the third quarter (Q3FY23), up 70% from 4,558.39 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

That beat an average estimate of 7,678.03 crore by Bloomberg analysts.

On a sequential basis, net profit after tax (PAT) rose 28% from 6,043.55 crore in the previous quarter (Q2FY23).

The mining giant's consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review increased to 35,169 crore, compared with 28,433 crore in the same period last year.

The profit before tax (PBT) for the December quarter stood at 10,593.68 crore, up 68% from 6,302 crore in the year-ago quarter.

CIL's total expenses in the third quarter increased to 26,246.44 crore from 22,780.95 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Further, the Board has approved the payment of second interim dividend at 5.25 per share for the current financial year 2022-2023.

The company has fixed Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 as the record date for the payment of the second interim dividend.

On Tuesday, ahead of the results, Coal India shares closed 0.49% lower at 224.75 apiece on the NSE.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Meghna Sen

Meghna Sen is a deputy chief content producer at Livemint where she tracks companies, markets, news. She has 5+ years of experience with online and print publications. Email: meghna.sen@htdigital.in
