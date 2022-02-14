Meanwhile, the offtake stood at 173.77 million ton in the reporting quarter. The same was 154.46 million ton in the December quarter of last year.
The total dividend payout by Coal India during the current fiscal is likely to be higher than the 2020-21 financial year as the miner is expected to post healthy revenue and growth in profit, news agency PTI reported earlier.
The Maharatna public sector undertaking has already announced the first interim dividend at ₹9 per share in December this fiscal to provide support to the government for its growing expenditure in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The interim dividend outgo was around ₹5,546 crore and the government was the largest beneficiary as it received approximately ₹3,667 crore for its over 66% stake in the coal behemoth.
