Coal India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 26.29% YOY

Coal India Q4 Results Live

Coal India Q4 Results Live : Coal India declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.94% & the profit increased by 26.29% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.48% and the profit decreased by 14.29%.

The operating income was down by 17.83% q-o-q & increased by 25.03% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 14.09 for Q4 which increased by 26.25% Y-o-Y.

Coal India has delivered 2.26% return in the last 1 week, 46.96% return in last 6 months and 20.72% YTD return.

Currently the Coal India has a market cap of 279726.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of 487.6 & 223.25 respectively.

As of 04 May, 2024 out of 21 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating & 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 04 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Coal India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue37410.3936153.97+3.48%38152.34-1.94%
Depreciation/ Amortization1993.441648.71+20.91%1859.57+7.2%
Total Operating Expense28066.2324781.99+13.25%30678.61-8.52%
Operating Income9344.1611371.98-17.83%7473.73+25.03%
Net Income Before Taxes11430.4813634.17-16.16%9569.49+19.45%
Net Income8682.210130.18-14.29%6875.07+26.29%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.0916.44-14.29%11.16+26.25%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹8682.2Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹37410.39Cr

