Coal India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 26.29% YOY

Coal India Q4 Results Live : Coal India declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.94% & the profit increased by 26.29% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.48% and the profit decreased by 14.29%.

The operating income was down by 17.83% q-o-q & increased by 25.03% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹14.09 for Q4 which increased by 26.25% Y-o-Y.

Coal India has delivered 2.26% return in the last 1 week, 46.96% return in last 6 months and 20.72% YTD return.

Currently the Coal India has a market cap of ₹279726.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹487.6 & ₹223.25 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 04 May, 2024 out of 21 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating & 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 04 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Coal India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 37410.39 36153.97 +3.48% 38152.34 -1.94% Depreciation/ Amortization 1993.44 1648.71 +20.91% 1859.57 +7.2% Total Operating Expense 28066.23 24781.99 +13.25% 30678.61 -8.52% Operating Income 9344.16 11371.98 -17.83% 7473.73 +25.03% Net Income Before Taxes 11430.48 13634.17 -16.16% 9569.49 +19.45% Net Income 8682.2 10130.18 -14.29% 6875.07 +26.29% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.09 16.44 -14.29% 11.16 +26.25%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹8682.2Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹37410.39Cr

