Coal India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 26.29% YOY

Coal India Q4 Results Live : Coal India declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.94% & the profit increased by 26.29% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.48% and the profit decreased by 14.29%.
The operating income was down by 17.83% q-o-q & increased by 25.03% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹14.09 for Q4 which increased by 26.25% Y-o-Y.
Coal India has delivered 2.26% return in the last 1 week, 46.96% return in last 6 months and 20.72% YTD return.
Currently the Coal India has a market cap of ₹279726.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹487.6 & ₹223.25 respectively.
As of 04 May, 2024 out of 21 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating & 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 04 May, 2024 was to Buy.
Coal India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|37410.39
|36153.97
|+3.48%
|38152.34
|-1.94%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1993.44
|1648.71
|+20.91%
|1859.57
|+7.2%
|Total Operating Expense
|28066.23
|24781.99
|+13.25%
|30678.61
|-8.52%
|Operating Income
|9344.16
|11371.98
|-17.83%
|7473.73
|+25.03%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|11430.48
|13634.17
|-16.16%
|9569.49
|+19.45%
|Net Income
|8682.2
|10130.18
|-14.29%
|6875.07
|+26.29%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.09
|16.44
|-14.29%
|11.16
|+26.25%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹8682.2Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹37410.39Cr
