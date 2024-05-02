Active Stocks
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Coal India Q4 Results: Net profit rises 26% to ₹8,640.5 crore, revenue down 2%; dividend declared
Coal India Q4 Results: Net profit rises 26% to ₹8,640.5 crore, revenue down 2%; dividend declared

Nikita Prasad

Coal India Q4 Results: The state-run miner's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY24 rose two per cent to ₹37,410.4 crore, compared to ₹38,152.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Coal India Ltd head office. Photo by Indranil Bhoumik/MintPremium
Coal India Ltd head office. Photo by Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

Coal India Q4 Results: Coal India (CIL) announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (FY24) on Thursday, May 2, reporting a rise of 26 per cent to 8,640.5 crore, compared to 6,869.5 crore in the corresponding period last year. The increase in profit was attributed to cost efficiency and benefits from changes in accounting for stripping activities for open-cast mining.

The state-run miner's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY24 rose two per cent to 37,410.4 crore, compared to 38,152.3 crore in the year-ago period. Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of the country's domestic coal production.

 

 

more to come

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Published: 02 May 2024, 06:47 PM IST
