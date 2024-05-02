Coal India Q4 Results: Net profit rises 26% to ₹8,640.5 crore, revenue down 2%; dividend declared
Coal India Q4 Results: The state-run miner's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY24 rose two per cent to ₹37,410.4 crore, compared to ₹38,152.3 crore in the year-ago period.
Coal India Q4 Results: Coal India (CIL) announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (FY24) on Thursday, May 2, reporting a rise of 26 per cent to ₹8,640.5 crore, compared to ₹6,869.5 crore in the corresponding period last year. The increase in profit was attributed to cost efficiency and benefits from changes in accounting for stripping activities for open-cast mining.