Coal India reports record high PAT growth of 62% in FY23, Board declares ₹4 per share dividend2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 03:05 PM IST
The profit after tax (PAT) for Coal India Ltd (CIL) for FY 2022–23 grew dramatically by 62%, from Rs. 17,378 Crores in FY22 to Rs. 28,125 Crores. The yearly PAT grew by 61%, surpassing the previous record of Rs. 17,464 Crores set in 2018–19, to reach an all-time high. Higher volume sales and increased premiums in e-auction bolstered the company’s profitability, said Coal India in a statement.
