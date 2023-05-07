Coal India reports record high PAT growth of 62% in FY23, Board declares 4 per share dividend

During Q4FY23, the company reported a net profit of ₹5,527.62 Cr down by ₹6,715.00 Cr during Q4FY22, reporting a drop of 18% YoY. “Both PBT and PAT have shrunk by 18%, compared to same quarter of FY’22 primarily due to increased provision towards the wages in NCWA-XI. PAT would have been the highest ever profit in any quarter had the provision not been made," said Coal India in a statement.