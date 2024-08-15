Coastal Corporation Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 7.12% YOY

Coastal Corporation Q1 Results Live : Coastal Corporation declared its Q1 results on 14 August, 2024, unveiling a mixed bag of financial performance indicators. The company's topline showcased robust growth, increasing by 32.05% year-over-year (YoY). However, the profit saw a decline of 7.12% YoY, indicating challenges on the bottom line.
When compared to the previous quarter, the company witnessed a significant uptick. Revenue grew by 13.89%, and profit saw a remarkable increase of 149.29%, reflecting a strong quarterly performance.
A notable development was the decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which fell by 22.78% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q). Conversely, these expenses saw an increase of 22.36% YoY, suggesting higher costs compared to the same period last year.
Operating income also experienced fluctuations, rising sharply by 246.82% q-o-q, but decreasing by 4.83% YoY. This indicates that while the recent quarter's operations were more efficient, there are still challenges compared to the previous year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.26, marking a 7% decrease YoY. This decline in EPS aligns with the overall drop in profit, reflecting the company's ongoing financial adjustments.
In terms of market performance, Coastal Corporation has delivered a -9.36% return over the past week, a -1.99% return over the last six months, and a 3.47% year-to-date (YTD) return, indicating mixed investor sentiment.
As of now, Coastal Corporation holds a market capitalization of ₹366.66 crore. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹354.15 and a low of ₹208.5, highlighting its volatility over the past year.
Coastal Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|132.81
|116.62
|+13.89%
|100.58
|+32.05%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.82
|6.25
|-22.78%
|3.94
|+22.36%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.03
|3.04
|-0.49%
|2.98
|+1.42%
|Total Operating Expense
|126.32
|121.04
|+4.36%
|93.76
|+34.73%
|Operating Income
|6.49
|-4.42
|+246.82%
|6.82
|-4.83%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.31
|-7.06
|+161.03%
|4.83
|-10.92%
|Net Income
|3.05
|-6.19
|+149.29%
|3.28
|-7.12%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.26
|-4.67
|+148.39%
|2.43
|-7%
