Coca-Cola India posts best quarterly volume growth

In India, Coca-Cola is expanding its consumer base by adding affordable products, and by reaching out to more outlets. This is especially key as companies face high inflation and consumers pick value offerings. “For example, in India, we focussed on segmented pricing, increasing prices on multi-serves and premium packs, but holding transaction driving price points and single serves, besides the affordable portfolio," Quincey said.

