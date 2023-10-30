Coca-Cola India's bottling arm's profit more than doubles in FY23

New Delhi: Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, the Indian bottling arm of beverage maker Coca-Cola, saw its profit more than double in FY23 to ₹809.43 crore from ₹375.43 crore in the year-ago period, according to the company’s financial data accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Revenue from operations surged 40% in FY23 to touch ₹12,840.2 crore, up from ₹9,147.74 crore reported in the year ago period as the company witnessed greater demand for its beverages post-covid.

"Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited, which manufactures, packages, sells, and distributes beverages in India, reported its revenues for the financial year 2022-23 as Rs12,840 crore, a 40 % jump since the last financial year. The company further reported a net profit of ₹809 crore during the same fiscal. This is a 116 % increase from the last financial year. The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported as ₹11,800 crore," Tofler said in a note citing data from the company’s 26th financial results for the year ended March 31, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In India, Coca-Cola works with various bottling partners that manufacture and distribute beverages for the company. Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) is among the largest bottling manufacturers in the country with 16 factories; Additionally, it maintains eight contract parking facilities, 20 lakh sq ft of warehousing. It manufactures and sells 60 different products across seven categories such as Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Sprite, Minute Maid, Maaza, SmartWater, Kinley, Limca, Fanta in 22 states and serves 25 lakh retailers.

The operating environment during the year was challenging and was marked by inflationary headwinds and geopolitical pressures, the bottler said.

“However, your company’s agility in seizing market opportunities, focus on execution excellence and proactive strategic interventions enabled it to post strong performance across all operating segments. Your company demonstrated tremendous resilience and navigated the dynamic environment with speed and agility leveraging the experiences from prior waves of the pandemic which led to a strong financial performance surpassing many of its prior metrices," it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the fiscal, HCCB made an additional investment of ₹1304.64 crore in property plant and equipment to build HCCB into a “total beverage company". The company is rapidly scaling of new pack price architecture across sparkling and juice segments, coupled with marketing and execution efforts, it further added.

During the year, the company continued to invest in several new products.

“Accordingly, it launched brand Thums Up “Charged" in 250ml PET and can under the sparkling category which was one of the biggest launches in recent times. Your company also launched products in stills category under the flagship brand Maaza called Maaza Aam Panna as well as a glucose and electrolyte based product call Limca Sportz," according to the company’s financial statements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, HCCB’s long-term outlook for the beverage business in India is “very positive".

“The structural drivers of long-term growth such as rising disposable incomes and consumer awareness, low levels of penetration of consumer goods, favourable demographics, increasing urbanisation and growing preference for trusted brands are firmly in place. Your company will continue to focus on the new opportunities like e-commerce, grocery, pharmacy etc. to grow organically and inorganically in line with its vision and mission," it said.

