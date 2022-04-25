Coca-Cola posts higher quarterly sales as demand holds up

Coke and PepsiCo have also been revamping their product portfolios recently to keep up with changing consumer tastes. In November, Coke struck a $5.6 billion deal to take full control of BodyArmor, a sports drink that has been growing sales faster than Coke’s soda business. Also last year, PepsiCo closed on the sale of its Tropicana juice business, which had been posting sales slower than other units.