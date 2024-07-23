Cochin Minerals & Rutile Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 162.58% YOY

Livemint
Published23 Jul 2024, 10:47 AM IST
Cochin Minerals & Rutile Q1 Results Live : Cochin Minerals & Rutile declared their Q1 results on 22 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 32.32% & the profit increased by 162.58% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 12.37% and the profit increased by 185.96%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.71% q-o-q & increased by 0.25% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 48.67% q-o-q & increased by 212.04% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.6 for Q1 which increased by 162.98% Y-o-Y.

Cochin Minerals & Rutile has delivered -0.68% return in the last 1 week, 6.46% return in last 6 months and 6.13% YTD return.

Currently the Cochin Minerals & Rutile has a market cap of 228.95 Cr and 52wk high/low of 349.8 & 215 respectively.

Cochin Minerals & Rutile Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue88.34100.82-12.37%66.76+32.32%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7.266.5+11.71%7.24+0.25%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.240.27-11.4%0.17+35.27%
Total Operating Expense79.8484.26-5.24%64.04+24.68%
Operating Income8.516.56-48.67%2.72+212.04%
Net Income Before Taxes916.54-45.57%3.41+163.87%
Net Income5.95-6.92+185.96%2.27+162.58%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.6-8.84+185.97%2.89+162.98%
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.95Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>88.34Cr
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 10:47 AM IST
